Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board for OZOP ARC





Appoints Industry Veteran Steven Klauber as First Member

Warwick, NY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), a leader in innovative energy and lighting solutions, is excited to announce the formation of a new advisory board for its pioneering OZOP ARC lighting controls system. The advisory board was established to leverage the expertise of industry leaders to guide the growth and strategic expansion of OZOP ARC.

The company is honored to appoint Steven Klauber as the first member of the board. Mr. Klauber brings a wealth of experience to this role, having started his career at Johnson Controls Battery division near Chicago, followed by significant contributions at Helene Curtis (now part of Unilever) in packaging and compounding. He completed his MBA at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, further enriching his professional profile.

Steve’s most notable tenure was at Coronet, Inc., where he spent 26 years involved in every phase of operations, guiding the company through a significant transition from fluorescent to custom LED lighting. His expertise in operational growth and strategic innovation in the lighting industry will be invaluable to Ozop Energy Solutions.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the formation of the advisory board: “The establishment of this board marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of OZOP ARC. Steve Klauber’s appointment is just the beginning of bringing together a group of esteemed professionals who will provide unparalleled insights and guidance. Their collective wisdom will be instrumental in steering the strategic direction of OZOP ARC, as it launches in the upcoming months.

The advisory board will focus on several key areas, including technological innovation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships, to bolster OZOP ARC’s position in the industry. With members like Steve Klauber, who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their respective fields, the board is set to make a profound impact on the future trajectory of OZOP ARC.

Mr. Klauber stated, “I look forward to collaborating with the Ozop Energy Team to bring this exceptional upgrade of lighting controls to market.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

