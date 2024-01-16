Goosehead Insurance Appoints Industry Veteran David Lakamp as New Chief Service Officer

David Lakamp joins leadership team to help drive rapid growth and innovation through industry-leading client service

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today the appointment of David Lakamp as Chief Service Officer. Mr. Lakamp brings more than 14 years of extensive insurance and service experience to Goosehead and 11 years of military leadership in the US Navy.



In his role, Mr. Lakamp will lead the service organization to support the Company’s next phase of rapid expansion. He will focus on driving operational efficiencies across technology and process planning to enhance and build upon Goosehead’s industry-leading service delivery team.

“Delivering exceptional and innovative client service has always been central to everything we do at Goosehead Insurance, and in today’s market it is more critical than ever to provide an unparalleled client experience,” said Mark Miller, President and COO at Goosehead Insurance. “Mr. Lakamp joins our company at a time of rapid organizational growth, and his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to exceed client expectations and shape the future of the insurance industry.”

Mr. Lakamp joins Goosehead Insurance from USAA where he had a proven track record of driving strategy and execution to help accelerate business growth in a wide range of service functions. During his military career, Mr. Lakamp was a US Naval Flight Officer leading 87 combat missions, and he graduated from the US Naval Academy and the Naval Postgraduate School.

About Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

