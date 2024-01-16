Taboola Announces New, Exclusive Deal with Postmedia to Increase User Engagement and Monetization Opportunities Across 15 Canadian Digital Properties Including National Post and Financial Post

Partnership Marks Taboola’s Expansion Into Canadian Supply

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new deal with Postmedia, one of Canada’s largest news media organizations, representing over 130 print and digital brands and reaching more than 17.5 million Canadians each month. This announcement comes after recent news that Taboola now powers native recommendations for Yahoo’s premier digital properties in Canada.



Under the agreement, Postmedia will utilize Taboola’s suite of products to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Taboola will be implemented into various Postmedia sites including National Post, Financial Post, Vancouver Sun, and Toronto Sun, among others. Postmedia will incorporate Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations for an engaging experience into Postmedia’s family of Canadian news websites, on homepages and article pages.

Postmedia will explore Homepage For You, Taboola’s publisher platform offering that adds Artificial Intelligence (AI) to power editorial recommendations on publisher homepages. Homepage For You is part of Taboola Newsroom , a real-time analytics platform that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola’s dataset of nearly 600 million daily active users, which inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.

“As the landscape for news transforms more rapidly than ever, we’re seeking out technology partners that understand our industry and can help us maintain our position of leadership,” said Duncan Clark, Chief Content Officer at Postmedia. “We’re excited to work with Taboola as part of our ongoing strategy to boost Canadian news, as well as improve audience engagement across our digital properties.”

“Postmedia is an iconic Canadian name in news, known for its reputable journalism around the world. I’m honored that they have chosen us to help them grow their audiences,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “We’re proud to welcome Postmedia as a partner and we’re looking forward to seeing how our offerings can provide value to their readers.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Info: Dave Struzzi at dave.s@taboola.com