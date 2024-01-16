NJ-based Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key to Review Growth Strategy and Progress at The Microcap Conf. in Atlantic City – Presentation Wed., Jan 31 at 10:50am ET

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. and HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of passwordless, phoneless, and token-less Identity and Access Management solutions leveraging proprietary biometric technology, will present and meet with investors at DealFlow Event’s Microcap Conference, Wed., January 31, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.



CEO Mike DePasquale will present on January 31st at 10:50am ET, on Track 5, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference..

Registration Information:

Click here: https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/ to register and attend the Microcap Conference. All investors are welcome to register and attend.

Mr. DePasquale commented, “Over the past two years we have built out an expanded base of solutions and a global footprint that is enabled by our channel alliance partners. Our business model has started to deliver the results we believe make BIO-key an exciting company and investment. The Microcap Conference provides a convenient, cost-effective opportunity for us to begin to reintroduce our company to investors.

Operating Highlights

“Our reported revenues grew 39% to $8.6M in the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2023, enabling a significant increase in gross profit. Importantly, we have recast our business into a largely recurring software as a service (SaaS) and services revenue model, which means that we start each year from an expanded base of contract activity, providing both stability and transparency for our growth and bottom-line performance.

“We have also made good progress in trimming overhead, contributing to reduced losses in recent periods, and we expect to benefit from these efforts as we move forward. From a valuation standpoint, we have approximately 1.937M common stock equivalents outstanding for a market cap of approximately $4M based on Friday’s closing price of $2.03. With an annual revenue run rate of nearly $9M and expected continued growth in revenues and improvement in our bottom-line performance, we are excited to present to prospective investors.”

Registration Information:

Click here: https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/ to register and attend the Microcap Conference. All investors are welcome to register and attend.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, the 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly-traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. Keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, no invitation is required. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings, interactive sessions as well as entertainment, including a poker tournament and an exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR