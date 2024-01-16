Now Available: Digital Bank Tailored for Small Businesses Launches in Florida

Owners Bank continues to expand banking products and lending services for small businesses in Florida.

Middletown, Connecticut, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, an all business, no BS digital bank for small businesses, announced today that the bank’s offerings are now available to business owners in Florida. Owners Bank launched in April 2023 and is a division of Liberty Bank, a $7.5 billion asset-sized mutual bank headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, Florida has approximately three million small businesses, constituting a remarkable 99.8% of the state's business landscape. These small businesses have traditionally been overlooked in the banking sector. Committed to bridging the gap, Owners Bank is devoted to assisting small businesses, including those in Florida, by offering banking products and services designed to help busy entrepreneurs save both time and money.

"Since our launch in April 2023, Owners Bank has witnessed significant growth in both our customer base and product usage. We take pride in extending our suite of business banking products and lending services to small businesses in Florida," stated David Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Owners Bank. "Our no BS banking approach has resonated with businesses in various states, and we are excited to bring the Owners Bank experience to small business owners in Florida."

Owners Bank offers a range of financial solutions for small businesses including fast access to cash flow through small business loans and lines of credit. Additionally, the bank provides standard business interest checking, savings accounts, and credit cards. The Owners Bank mobile app and digital platform are equipped with tools designed to assist small business owners in managing their finances efficiently, setting savings goals, and facilitating quick money transfers.

Additionally, Owners Bank offers personalized support through its team of U.S.-based Business Banking Agents to help small business owners with their borrowing or deposit related questions. Owners Bank also offers assistance and advice through various channels such as phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face video within their online banking and mobile app platforms.

To learn more, visit ownersbank.com.





About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Florida. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With $7.5 billion in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021,2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.libertybank.com.

Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

