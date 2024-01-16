Submit Release
Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2024 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results and Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of its fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 30, 2023, and announced the declaration of a special dividend.

Results of Operations

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, QEP successfully completed the divestment of its North American flooring businesses and its UK operations. As of the third quarter, these businesses are now classified as discontinued operations. Amounts for prior periods, including sales and operating income, have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.

QEP reported net sales of $233.1 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2023, a decrease of $23.8 million or 9.3% from the $256.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023. The Company reported net sales of $74.6 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2023, which was comparable to the $74.5 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to a general softening in consumer demand in the domestic and international segments as well as the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar in the current period.

The Company’s gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $74.3 million compared to $69.4 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period, an increase of $4.9 million or 7.0%. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $24.4 million, representing an increase of $3.7 million or 18.0%, from $20.7 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 31.9% and 32.7%, respectively, which increased from 27.0% and 27.8% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was largely due to lower inbound freight costs.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “The third quarter was highlighted by significant progress in the ongoing realignment of the Company’s focus on its market leadership in flooring installation tools and accessories. During the quarter, we successfully completed the exit from our North American flooring product lines and divested our UK operations. Proceeds from these transactions have positioned the Company to become debt-free by fiscal year-end, with a healthy cash balance.”

Leonard Gould, President & Chief Executive Officer, added, “This strategic transformation allows the Company to intensify our focus on the innovation and expansion of our best-in-class product offerings to our diverse customer base, offsetting the softer consumer demand caused by the current macroeconomic backdrop of higher inflation and higher cost of borrowing.”

Operating expenses for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $64.3 million and $21.8 million, respectively, or 27.6% and 29.2% of net sales in those periods, compared to $61.7 million and $18.6 million, respectively, or 24.0% and 24.9% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2023 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher personnel and transaction costs in the current period.

Interest expense has trended down in recent months as the significant repayment of debt has offset higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first nine months and third quarter for both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.3 million and $5.9 million, respectively, or $0.97 and $1.76, respectively, per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations, adjusted net income for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.0 million and $1.6 million, respectively, or $1.79 and $0.48, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2023, adjusted net income was $4.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, or $1.31 and $0.31, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $11.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively, as compared to $8.9 million and $2.5 million for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively.

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    November 30,
2023		   November 30,
2022		   November 30,
2023		   November 30,
2022		  
                   
Net income from continuing operations $ 1,619     $ 1,026     $ 5,978     $ 4,397    
                   
Add: Interest expense, net   401       710       1,689       1,623    
  Provision for income taxes   630       399       2,326       1,710    
  Depreciation and amortization   390       403       1,168       1,178    
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 3,040     $ 2,538     $ 11,161     $ 8,908    
                   

Cash provided by operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $29.7 million as compared to cash used in operations of $2.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels from the elevated levels of the previous year. In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations, along with proceeds from the sale of businesses, was used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities, fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of November 30, 2023 was $59.0 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $16.9 million compared to aggregate debt, net of available cash of $33.5 million or 43.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2023.

Special Dividend

On January 9, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share or approximately $3.3 million. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

Mr. Lewis Gould stated, “The Board of Directors agreed to use a portion of the proceeds generated from our recent divestitures to return capital to its stockholders through the payment of a special dividend. The payment of related debt and the special dividend will not impact the Company’s ability to make strategic investments in the business and meet its operating needs in the coming year. The Company’s Board of Directors is committed to implementing additional initiatives to return value to our stockholders.”

Conference Call Information

The Company expects to hold its next investor conference call in June 2024 to discuss the financial results of its fiscal year ending on February 29, 2024.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding implementation of the Company’s strategies and increasing profitability and stockholder value. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company’s annual report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports and disclosures made by the Company. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, shifts in global sourcing patterns, and general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

                   
  Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
  (In thousands except per share data)  
  (Unaudited)  
                   
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    November 30,   November 30,   November 30,   November 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
                   
  Net sales $ 74,575     $ 74,492     $ 233,053     $ 256,903    
  Cost of goods sold   50,155       53,801       158,755       187,464    
  Gross profit   24,420       20,691       74,298       69,439    
                   
  Operating expenses:                
  Shipping   9,202       8,149       28,216       29,572    
  General and administrative   8,308       6,421       22,701       18,417    
  Selling and marketing   4,306       3,927       13,713       13,782    
  Other (income) expense, net   (46 )     59       (325 )     (62 )  
  Total operating expenses   21,770       18,556       64,305       61,709    
                   
  Operating income   2,650       2,135       9,993       7,730    
                   
  Interest expense, net   (401 )     (710 )     (1,689 )     (1,623 )  
                   
  Income before provision for income taxes   2,249       1,425       8,304       6,107    
                   
  Provision for income taxes   630       399       2,326       1,710    
                   
  Net income from continuing operations   1,619       1,026       5,978       4,397    
                   
  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (including loss on sale of discontinued operations of $5,863)   (7,481 )     (782 )     (9,233 )     (3,678 )  
                   
  Net income (loss) $ (5,862 )   $ 244     $ (3,255 )   $ 719    
                   
  Basic earnings (loss) per share:                
  From continuing operations   0.49       0.31       1.79       1.32    
  From discontinued operations   (2.24 )     (0.23 )     (2.76 )     (1.10 )  
  Basic earnings (loss) per share   (1.76 )     0.07       (0.97 )     0.22    
                   
  Diluted earnings (loss) per share:                
  From continuing operations   0.48       0.31       1.79       1.31    
  From discontinued operations   (2.24 )     (0.23 )     (2.76 )     (1.10 )  
  Diluted earnings (loss) per share   (1.75 )     0.07       (0.97 )     0.21    
                   
  Weighted average number of common                
       shares outstanding:                
  Basic   3,336       3,332       3,341       3,337    
  Diluted   3,344       3,339       3,347       3,346    
                   


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands, except par values)  
           
    November 30,
2023		   February 28,
2023		  
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
           
  ASSETS        
  Cash $ 25,346     $ 3,804    
  Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $364 and        
  $329 at November 30, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively   38,679       42,038    
  Inventories, net   41,845       49,403    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,067       3,082    
  Prepaid income taxes   641       288    
  Current assets of discontinued operations   -       40,000    
  Current assets   109,578       138,615    
           
  Property and equipment, net   9,215       8,048    
  Right of use operating lease assets   25,364       28,431    
  Deferred income taxes, net   4,183       4,191    
  Intangibles, net   228       266    
  Goodwill   259       263    
  Other assets   1,632       2,430    
  Non-current assets of discontinued operations   -       13,762    
  Total assets $ 150,459     $ 196,006    
           
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
  Trade accounts payable $ 21,603     $ 17,543    
  Accrued liabilities   15,614       14,382    
  Current operating lease liabilities   4,711       4,427    
  Lines of credit   8,330       25,051    
  Current maturities of debt   99       1,908    
  Current liabilities of discontinued operations   229       20,299    
  Current liabilities   50,586       83,610    
           
  Long term debt   -       5,513    
  Non-current operating lease liabilities   22,791       25,920    
  Deferred income taxes   -       -    
  Other long term liabilities   1,537       2,333    
  Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations   -       790    
  Total liabilities   74,914       118,166    
           
  Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares        
  issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023 and   -       -    
  February 28, 2023, respectively        
  Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;        
  4,005 shares issued: 3,286 and 3,293 shares outstanding at        
  November 30, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively   4       4    
  Additional paid-in capital   11,635       11,449    
  Retained earnings   77,950       81,205    
  Treasury stock, 719 and 712 shares held at cost at November 30, 2023        
  and February 28, 2023, respectively   (9,517 )     (9,410 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (4,527 )     (5,408 )  
  Shareholders' equity   75,545       77,840    
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 150,459     $ 196,006    
           


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
           
    For the Nine Months Ended  
    November 30,
2023		   November 30,
2022		  
           
  Operating activities:        
  Net income (loss) $ (3,255 )   $ 719    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
  provided by (used in) operating activities:        
  Depreciation and amortization   2,261       2,881    
  Loss on disposal of businesses   5,863       307    
  Loss on sale of property   41       9    
  Gain from insurance recoveries   (134 )     -    
  Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   537       -    
  Other non-cash adjustments   265       (75 )  
  Changes in assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   7,795       6,130    
  Inventories   20,442       3,447    
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   3,167       4,684    
  Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (7,287 )     (20,322 )  
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   29,695       (2,220 )  
           
  Investing activities:        
  Capital expenditures   (2,602 )     (4,451 )  
  Proceeds from sale of businesses   22,560       -    
  Proceeds from sale of property   81       1,388    
  Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   285       -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   20,324       (3,063 )  
           
  Financing activities:        
  Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit   (22,800 )     9,787    
  Net borrowings (repayments) of term loan facilities   (7,249 )     268    
  Purchase of treasury stock   (198 )     (203 )  
  Principal payments on finance leases   (82 )     (84 )  
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (30,329 )     9,768    
           
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   660       (216 )  
           
  Net increase in cash   20,350       4,269    
  Cash at beginning of period   3,804       2,072    
  Cash at beginning of the period from discontinued operations   1,192       1,131    
  Cash at end of period $ 25,346     $ 7,472    
           


 

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 		 
  (In thousands, except shares data)  
                                       
                                       
  The following table shows the changes in the stockholders's equity for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.      
                                Accumulated
 		     
                        Other   Total  
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive   Shareholders'  
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income   Equity  
                                       
  Balance at February 28, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,268     $ (9,124 )   $ (4,195 )   $ 79,402    
                                       
  Net income                       719               719    
  Unrealized currency translation adjustments                             (1,468 )     (1,468 )  
  Purchase of treasury stock                           (271 )         (271 )  
  Balance at November 30, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,987     $ (9,395 )   $ (5,663 )   $ 78,382    
                                       
                                Accumulated      
                        Other   Total  
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive   Shareholders'  
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income   Equity  
                                       
  Balance at February 28, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,205     $ (9,410 )   $ (5,408 )   $ 77,840    
                                       
  Net loss                       (3,255 )             (3,255 )  
  Unrealized currency translation adjustments                             881       881    
  Purchase of treasury stock                           (107 )         (107 )  
  Stock-based compensation expense                   186                 186    
  Balance at November 30, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,635   $ 77,950     $ (9,517 )   $ (4,527 )   $ 75,545    
                                       


CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550


