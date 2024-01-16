Feed Barley Market to Reach US$ 2,125.0 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Cost-effective Nutrient Sources and Surging Livestock Farming | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global feed barley market experiences robust growth as demand surges in the livestock and poultry industries, driven by the grain's nutritional value and cost-effectiveness. Producers and stakeholders anticipate sustained market expansion, reflecting the increasing importance of feed barley in supporting efficient and sustainable animal agriculture

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global feed barley sales are expected to be valued at around US$ 1,232.3 million by the end of 2024. The market is projected to register a 5.6% CAGR in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. It is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,125.0 million by 2034.



Cereal grains like barley are mainly fed to fish, fowl, and other animals. In temperate climates, it is typically utilized as livestock feed grain.

Barley is regarded as a good source of tryptophan, lysine, cysteine, methionine, and protein. It also has an excellent metabolizable value of energy for ruminants and a high energy digestibility.

In diets containing dairy and beef, barley is crucial for generating rumen microbial yields. It is packed with nutrient feed choice that offers the vital proteins, fibers, and carbohydrates needed to promote an animal's growth and development.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors - Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18798

The bulk of barley used globally is produced in Russia, with Germany, France, and Ukraine following closely behind. The United States of America, Australia, Canada, Spain, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom round out the top ten nations.

More than 75% of the world's barley production is produced in the top 10 countries, of which 85% is used for feed. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest importer of barley, importing about 29% of all barley exports.

When compared to other grains like corn or wheat, feed barley is frequently thought of as a more affordable feed item. It provides an affordable, substantial source of nutrients. Because of this, it is a desirable option for livestock farmers who want to minimize the cost of feed formulation without sacrificing animal nutrition. As a result, feed barley is widely used in the livestock sector.

Meat and dairy consumption in China has increased significantly as a result of the country's fast-expanding population. As a result, the livestock sector has grown significantly, which is anticipated to increase the demand for animal feed. Feed barley is prized for its nutritional qualities, which include high energy content and fiber, which make it a perfect component for animal feed.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The estimated worth of the global feed barley market is US$ 1,232.3 million in 2024.

in 2024. Russia's feed barley market is expected to hold a 40% of share in 2024.

of share in 2024. Germany is expected to hold a significant CAGR of 5.0% in the feed barley industry through 2034.

in the feed barley industry through 2034. Based on type, hulled barley is estimated to dominate the feed barley industry by holding a share of 98.3% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on application, livestock is expected to hold a market share of 85.6% in 2024.



“The high demand for red meat in Germany and the United Kingdom is expected to flourish feed barley sales in the estimated period. With growing awareness of the importance of sustainable meat processing methods, the demand for feed barley is set to rise,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18798

Competitive Landscape

Several companies prioritize environmentally friendly operations and product certifications in response to the increasing demand for natural and sustainable components. In addition, they aim to strengthen their position in the market and capitalize on the growing demand by prioritizing customer preferences, innovation, and quality.

For instance,

New barley varieties, such as food barley, forage barley types, and traditional feed barleys for feed grain, were launched by Highland Specialty Grains in 2023.

in 2023. Mintec declared in August 2023 that it was getting ready to launch monthly Mintec Benchmark Prices (MBP) for Argentine feed barley. Participants in the market can provide feedback on this proposal.

Key Companies Profiled

New Country Organics, Inc.

Stone House Grain

The Scoular Company

Highland Specialty Grains

Soufflet Group

GrainCorp.

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Ardent Mills

AZMY GROUP LLC

Other Players



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The global feed barley market is segmented by type (hulled barley and naked barley), application (aquaculture, livestock, and pet food), nature (organic and conventional), and region from 2024 to 2034.

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18798

Feed Barley Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Hulled Barley

Naked Barley

By Application:

Aquaculture Fish Shrimp Shellfish Others

Livestock Poultry Ruminants (Cattle, Sheep, Goats) Swine Equine Others

Pet Food Dogs Cats Horses





By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) food & beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

The global Malted Barley Flour market size is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,742 million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global bakery products market share is estimated to reach US$ 235 Billion in 2022. As per the report, sales will increase at a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 354.6 Billion by 2032.

Global barley flake market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.35 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% to be valued at US$ 13 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The personalized bakery products market growth is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,012.87 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 2,812.01 million in 2033.

The global ready-to-finish bakery products market trend is anticipated to garner a valuation of US$ 239 billion in 2023, and eventually to US$ 370 billion by 2033, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.47%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube