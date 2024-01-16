US Nuclear Poised to Play Pivotal Role in Building Sustainable Fusion Power and Large-Scale Desalination

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) in depth knowledge and experience in designing and manufacturing nuclear systems, along with its strategic cooperation and investment in the leading fusion power and desalination developers, offers triple solution to three of the biggest global challenges of clean energy, water, and food scarcity. Recent major developments in fusion power generation show that a world with fusion power is coming, and it will truly revolutionize our landscape, providing unlimited access to clean energy and water for the world.

Cheap, abundant, green fusion electric power plants, both large and small scale, provides power needed for growing populations and fast-growing industrialization. An energy crisis is making this winter especially cold as people struggle to afford the costs of oil and gas for heating—fusion power will solve issues like these and do so with zero emissions.

scale, provides power needed for growing populations and fast-growing industrialization. An energy crisis is making this winter especially cold as people struggle to afford the costs of oil and gas for heating—fusion power will solve issues like these and do so with zero emissions. Super-efficient hydroponic vertical farms powered by fusion will provide enough food for the world and drastically reduce the food sector’s carbon emissions in the process. Food can be grown efficiently indoors, avoiding complications of soil, weather, and time of year.

powered by fusion will provide enough food for the world and drastically reduce the food sector’s carbon emissions in the process. Food can be grown efficiently indoors, avoiding complications of soil, weather, and time of year. Powering existing energy-hungry desalination plants, as well as the new desalination plants built by USN and partner Arbok Nuclear. More than 33% of the population (over 2.7 billion people) do not have adequate access to safe drinking water, and as access to fresh, clean water dries up, attention has focused on desalination technology. The drawback of desalination has been the huge amount of energy it requires, but with fusion power, energy costs will be cut to nearly zero, providing unlimited access to clean water. The surplus water will enable vast carbon sequestration projects across the world, planting forests to pull CO2 out of the air and combat pollution and climate change.



US Nuclear Corp. remains dedicated to advancing the frontiers of nuclear technology and is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a future where clean energy and water resources are readily available to all.

