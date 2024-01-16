Microserver Market Rising Valuation to Reach $122.4 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 15.8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Microserver Market, by Component, Function, Organization Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032".

The microserver market share was valued at $28.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $122.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The microservice server enables an organization to deliver large, complex applications rapidly, frequently, reliably, and sustainably a necessity for competing and winning in today’s world. There is growing business interest in microservers, i.e., Clusters of high-density, low-power servers, which are suited to the growing number of hyperscale workloads found in modern data centers. Although still in their infancy and not yet widely used in production, microservers show promise of allowing the total compute, network, and storage resource capacity of a data center to be utilized with high ﬂexibility and efﬁciency for a wide range of diverse workloads.

The surging trends of cloud computing and web hosting had a significant impact on the microserver market, driving its growth in recent years. Cloud computing depend on enormous data centers to deliver services and store massive amounts of data, and these data centers require energy-efficient, scalable, and cost-effective computing solutions. Furthermore, major market players have accepted several strategies to increase the competition and offer developed services to their clients. For instance, in May 2023, NVIDIA launched the NVIDIA MGX server specification, which provides system manufacturers with a modular reference architecture to quickly and cost-effectively build more than 100 server variations to suit a wide range of AI, high-performance computing, and Omniverse applications. In May 2023, NVIDIA announced that Taiwan’s leading computer makers are set to release the first wave of systems powered by the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip for a wide range of workloads spanning digital twins, AI, high-performance computing, cloud graphics, and gaming.

By application, the cloud computing segment held the highest market share in 2022, owing to numerous trends such as the production of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud approaches, where organizations practice multiple cloud providers or combine on-premises solutions with the cloud to meet specific needs. On the other hand, data analytics is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies demand substantial computing power, and microservers provide a cost-effective solution for organizations seeking to harness the capabilities of AI and ML.

By region, the global microserver industry was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in North America has led to the adoption of microservers in green data centers. These energy-efficient servers help organizations reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs, aligning with environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the microserver market forecast period. This is driven by the adoption of edge computing is a notable trend. With the proliferation of IoT devices and the need for low-latency data processing, edge computing is gaining prominence.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed economic impact on the microserver industry. Overall, the net impact of the pandemic on the microserver market size was a growth trend. The expanded reliance on digital services and data centers during the pandemic enhanced the implementation of microservers in various sectors, such as e-commerce, video streaming, and telecommuting. As the world continues to adapt to better situations with a greater emphasis on digitalization and cloud-based solutions, the microserver market is expected to continue growing in the post-pandemic era, with a stronger emphasis on energy efficiency and performance to meet the developing needs of industries and customers.

Key Findings of the Study

By component, the hardware segment led the microserver market analysis in terms of revenue in 2022.

By function, the Intel segment accounted for the highest Microserver software market share in 2022.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment led the microserver market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By application, the cloud computing segment accounted for the highest Microserver software market share in 2022.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

