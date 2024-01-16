Crypto Rogue Games Brings Action RPG “Crystals of Naramunz” to WEMIX PLAY

WEMADE today announced that European game developer Crypto Rogue Games will be onboarding action role-playing game (RPG) “Crystals of Naramunz”.

Singapore, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global game developer WEMADE today announced that European game developer Crypto Rogue Games will be onboarding action role-playing game (RPG) “Crystals of Naramunz”, to the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ). Offering a unique twist on the steampunk genre, the game is being developed by an experienced Europe-based team of industry veterans that includes the former Creative Director of action RPG “Path of Exile”, who are known for developing the multi-award-winning RPG “Pillars of Eternity” and sci-fi grand strategy game “Stellaris”.

Inspired by Diablo 2, Crystals of Naramunz is a free-to-play action RPG game set in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world centuries after a global disaster known as “The Nexus”. Players take on the role of different heroes and explore the world of Naramunz, filled with ruins, dungeons and powerful relics. In addition to the rich single-player experience, Crystals of Naramunz also supports multiplayer mode, where players can meet and trade with each other in Arcadia, the Capital of Naramunz.

With its explosive action, deep character progression, and infinite procedural endgame, Crystals of Naramunz offers a truly immersive and engaging gaming experience that includes key gameplay features like:

Seasons: The emergence of new thrilling adventures and challenges, as the catastrophic Nexus strikes the world of Naramunz, wiping out the memories and possessions of all characters.

Skills: Uncover a treasure trove of abilities with lootable skills. Fuse crystals into skills of different rarities to upgrade their powers and tailor them to character build and playstyle.

Talents: Embark on the path to mastery with an expanding tree of passive talents. Gain experience and unlock new powers to form synergies with lootable items and skills.

Aetherials: Aetherials are a special class of items that transcend gameplay and survive the seasonal resets. Craft, trade and utilize these extraordinary assets within the game and on the open market.

“Crypto Rogue Games is thrilled to announce our partnership with WEMIX PLAY. This marks a significant milestone in our vision to reach the pinnacle of excellence in the Action RPG genre by providing everlasting experiences and value to our players,” said Åke Andre, CEO, Crypto Rogue Games. “Our collaboration represents a convergence of expertise and creativity, as we join forces to push the boundaries of innovation within the gaming industry. As we embark on this exciting journey with WEMIX PLAY, we are confident that this alliance will take our game studio to the next level.”



About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.







