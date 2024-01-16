Aerospace Bearings Market Anticipated to Grow at CAGR of 3.3% by 2028, According to Persistence Market Research

The growing aerospace market in the Asia Pacific region is set to boost demand for aerospace bearings across various aircraft types, including narrow and wide-body planes, freighters, and regional jets

New york, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aerospace Bearing market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, This surge is attributed to a growing demand for bearings across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, agriculture, electrical, building and construction, mining, and others. The global aerospace bearings market size is estimated to be USD 12.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2028.In the realm of aviation, Aerospace Bearings market find application in all types of aircraft, including narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, freighters, and regional jets. Their primary function is to mitigate radial and axial forces applied directly to shafts.

The escalating need for bearings in diverse applications is driving the market, with significant investments directed towards the development of advanced bearing technologies. Aerospace Bearings play a crucial role in reducing both load and friction between moving or rotating parts within automobiles. These bearings effectively diminish axial and radial loads, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and reduced aircraft maintenance. Roller bearings, ball bearings, and plain bearings are employed for different applications in the aerospace industry.

Moreover, these bearings facilitate the seamless movement of various components, such as doors, seats, flight control systems, and engine management systems, ensuring operational reliability without failures. The continual advancement of aerospace bearings is poised to further propel the overall market growth in the coming years.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 12.4 Billion Projected Market Value (2028F) USD 14.6 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2028) 3.3% Forecast Period 2023-2028 No. of Pages 255 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Application, Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, East Asia, South ,Asia & Oceania, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled JTEKT Corp, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., NTN Bearing Corporation, AB SKF, Timken Company, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Aurora Bearing, National Precision Bearing,

Aerospace Bearings Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The aerospace bearings market is set to experience growth owing to the increasing global demand for both commercial and military aircraft. With the expansion of the aviation industry worldwide, there is a corresponding need for dependable and high-performing bearings that ensure the seamless operation of vital aircraft components like engines, landing gear, and control systems. The expansion of aircraft fleets, driven by factors such as a growing number of air travelers and the necessity to replace aging airplanes, is a major catalyst for the aerospace bearings market in the commercial aviation sector. This has led to substantial orders from airlines and leasing companies, resulting in fleet expansion and a subsequent rise in the demand for aerospace bearings.

Similarly, in the military sector, nations are investing in upgrading and modernizing their defense capabilities, including the acquisition of advanced combat aircraft to bolster their aerial defense capabilities. These military aircraft require rugged and high-performance bearings capable of withstanding extreme conditions while delivering peak performance. Consequently, the increasing fleet of combat aircraft contributes significantly to the growth of the aerospace bearings market.

Overall, the surge in the number of commercial and military aircraft is propelling the demand for aerospace bearings. Manufacturers in the aerospace industry are concentrating on the development of innovative bearings that offer improved performance, reliability, and longevity to meet the evolving needs of the aviation sector. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions and the growing threat of conflicts between nations have spurred the adoption of advanced fighter aircraft to upgrade existing fleets and enhance their air defense capabilities. Despite the high costs associated with the defense sector, countries are increasing their defense spending, emphasizing the importance of thermal management in military applications, which is expected to drive the demand for heat exchangers suitable for military use.

Restraints:

Counterfeiting represents a significant menace to the aerospace bearings sector, with the potential to cause substantial harm in terms of safety, dependability, and financial losses. Counterfeit aerospace bearings are essentially unauthorized replicas or copies of genuine bearings that are falsely labeled and passed off as legitimate items. The influence of counterfeiting on the aerospace bearings market can be summarized as follows.

Firstly, counterfeits pose a threat to safety and reliability. Aerospace bearings are of utmost importance in ensuring the smooth operation of various aircraft components, and any subpar or counterfeit bearings can lead to disastrous consequences. Counterfeit bearings might lack the necessary quality standards and certifications, elevating the risk of accidents and in-flight failures. This not only endangers passenger safety but also results in substantial harm to aircraft systems.

Secondly, counterfeiting erodes trust and damages brand reputation. Established manufacturers of aerospace bearings invest significantly in research, development, and quality control to guarantee that their products conform to rigorous industry standards. Counterfeit bearings not only infringe upon intellectual property rights but also erode customer confidence in authentic manufacturers. This can result in reputational harm and market share loss for legitimate companies.

Lastly, counterfeiting inflicts financial losses on the aerospace bearings market. Counterfeit bearings are frequently sold at significantly lower prices, attracting unsuspecting customers seeking more affordable alternatives. This diversion of revenue away from genuine manufacturers affects their sales and profitability. Moreover, the expenses associated with identifying and combating counterfeiting, including legal actions and brand protection measures, place an additional burden on the resources of authentic manufacturers.

In response to the challenges posed by counterfeiting, aerospace bearing manufacturers collaborate with regulatory authorities, enhance supply chain controls, and educate customers to raise awareness about the risks associated with counterfeit products. These initiatives aim to preserve the integrity of the aerospace bearings market, protect end-users, and uphold the highest standards of safety and reliability in the aviation industry.

Opportunities:

Rapid Technological Advancements: The continuous evolution of bearing technologies provides opportunities for market players to introduce innovative solutions with enhanced performance, durability, and efficiency. Investing in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements is crucial.

Expansion of Aerospace Industry: The global aerospace industry is expanding, driven by increased air travel demand and the need for more advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft. This growth translates to higher demand for Aerospace Bearings, creating opportunities for market players to cater to the evolving needs of the aviation sector.

Emerging Markets: Exploring and tapping into emerging markets with growing aerospace and automotive industries provides a significant avenue for market expansion. Regions experiencing increased industrialization and infrastructure development present untapped opportunities for Aerospace Bearing manufacturers.

Green Aviation Initiatives: With a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns, there is an opportunity to develop bearings that contribute to greener aviation. Bearings designed for reduced friction and improved fuel efficiency align with the industry's commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Bearings: In response to the aviation sector's focus on weight reduction for fuel efficiency, there is a rising demand for lightweight bearings. Developing and providing bearings with advanced materials that maintain strength while reducing weight opens up opportunities for market growth.

Integration of Smart Bearings and Sensors: The integration of smart technologies and sensors within bearings allows for real-time monitoring of performance and condition. This creates opportunities for predictive maintenance solutions, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime for end-users.

Collaboration and Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with other industry players, aerospace companies, and research institutions can lead to the development of specialized bearings and open up new markets. Strategic partnerships also facilitate access to complementary technologies and resources.

Investment in Infrastructure Development: The ongoing investment in infrastructure projects, including airport expansions and the development of new air travel routes, contributes to the demand for Aerospace Bearings. Market players can seize opportunities by aligning their strategies with major infrastructure development plans.

The aerospace bearings industry encounters difficulties related to accreditation delays. Aerospace bearings must adhere to strict quality and safety standards to guarantee their dependability in critical applications. Nonetheless, acquiring the essential accreditations and certifications from regulatory bodies can be a time-consuming endeavor, resulting in delays in product introductions and market entry. These delays can hinder manufacturers' competitiveness and hinder their capacity to fulfill customer requirements. Moreover, the intricate nature of accreditations and the ever-evolving regulatory landscape present additional challenges. To surmount these obstacles, proactive collaboration with regulatory authorities and streamlining accreditation procedures are imperative for the aerospace bearings sector to keep up with industry demands.

Potential Mergers and Acquisitions:

Vertical Integration: Bearing manufacturers may consider acquiring companies involved in the production of raw materials or components used in bearing manufacturing. This vertical integration could provide cost advantages and greater control over the supply chain.

Technology Acquisition: Companies may pursue acquisitions to gain access to proprietary technologies or innovative solutions in bearing manufacturing. Acquiring firms with specialized expertise can accelerate the development of advanced aerospace bearings.

Diversification of Product Portfolio: Mergers and acquisitions can facilitate the diversification of product portfolios. Companies may seek to acquire businesses that offer complementary products or technologies, allowing them to provide a broader range of solutions to their customers.

Geographic Expansion: Expanding into new geographic regions through acquisitions can be a strategic move for Aerospace Bearing manufacturers. This approach allows companies to tap into emerging markets or strengthen their presence in key aerospace manufacturing hubs.

Market Share Consolidation: Acquiring competitors or complementary businesses within the Aerospace Bearing market can lead to market share consolidation. This strategy helps companies achieve economies of scale, enhance competitiveness, and potentially reduce overall market fragmentation.

Entry into New Aerospace Segments: Companies looking to diversify their offerings may consider acquiring businesses operating in different aerospace segments. For example, entering the defense sector or targeting specific types of aircraft could be achieved through strategic acquisitions.

Key Players Dominating the Aerospace Bearing Market:

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG is a German multinational corporation specializing in the production of precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications. The company is renowned for its high-quality bearings, including those used in aerospace. Schaeffler provides a comprehensive range of solutions, from traditional bearings to advanced technologies.





NSK Ltd.: NSK Ltd. is a Japanese multinational company known for its expertise in manufacturing bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery components. NSK is a major player in the global bearing market and offers a diverse portfolio of products, including aerospace bearings. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation and quality.





NTN Bearing Corporation: NTN Bearing Corporation is a Japanese-owned company that is part of the NTN Corporation group. NTN is a leading manufacturer of bearings for various industries, including aerospace. The company is known for its focus on research and development, producing technologically advanced bearings to meet the demands of modern applications.





AB SKF: AB SKF, commonly known as SKF, is a Swedish multinational company specializing in the production of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and other engineering solutions. SKF is a prominent player in the global bearing market, providing a wide range of products for aerospace applications. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation.





Timken Company: The Timken Company is an American manufacturer of bearings and related components. Timken has a strong presence in the aerospace sector, offering a variety of precision bearings for aircraft and other applications. The company is known for its engineering expertise and focus on delivering reliable solutions.





MinebeaMitsumi Inc.: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. is a Japanese multinational corporation involved in the manufacturing of precision machinery components, including bearings. The company has a global presence and supplies bearings for various industries, including aerospace. MinebeaMitsumi is recognized for its commitment to technological innovation and quality.





Aurora Bearing: Aurora Bearing is an American company specializing in the manufacturing of rod ends and spherical bearings. The company's products are widely used in aerospace, military, and industrial applications. Aurora Bearing is known for providing high-quality, customizable solutions to meet specific customer requirements.





National Precision Bearing: National Precision Bearing is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the distribution and manufacturing of precision bearings for a variety of industries, including aerospace. The company offers a wide range of standard and custom bearings, focusing on high precision and reliability.



Aerospace Bearing Market Segmentation

The aerospace bearing market is a critical component of the aviation industry, providing essential support for various aircraft systems. These specialized bearings are engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of flight, including high temperatures, pressures, and loads. The market is segmented into several key categories, each with its own unique characteristics and growth drivers.

By Product Type:



The market is categorized into plain, roller, and ball bearings, including roller screws and ball screws. Ball and roller bearings are crucial for transferring energy with less friction and power loss, especially in aircraft components. Both segments were expected to have a higher market share in 2020.

The roller screws segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to their wide application range in portable systems like wing flaps and driveshafts in aircraft. Key players like August Steinmeyer GmbH & Co. KG and Ewellix are expected to contribute to the major market share in this segment.

By Material Analysis:

Materials include stainless steel, fiber-reinforced composites, engineered plastics, aluminum alloys, and metal-backed. The use of engineered plastics in flight control systems and aerostructure components, owing to their lightweight and durability, will drive growth. Stainless steel, being cost-effective, is expected to hold the largest market share.

Fiber-reinforced composites strengthen bearing properties, while aluminum alloys are lightweight and strong compared to other materials.

By Application:

Applications include engine, aerostructure, landing gear, and others. Roller bearings in the engine provide required thrust and undergo high stress, requiring precision manufacturing. The aerostructure segment is expected to grow due to increased maintenance programs, while research in lightweight and cost-effective aircraft bearings will drive landing gear segment growth. Other applications include auxiliary power units, flight control systems, aircraft interior systems, and cockpit components.

Regional Analysis:

In the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead with the highest growth rate. This is due to increasing air travel, rising incomes, and significant investments in aviation. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers and growing defense budgets in countries like China and India contributes to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

1. What factors contribute to the growth trends in the market?

2. What is the present market size, and how is it anticipated to change in the forthcoming years?

3. What key elements are influencing the market?

4. How is the Aerospace Bearings market divided, considering types, fuels, applications, or other relevant factors?

5. Who are the primary participants in the Aerospace Bearings market?

6. What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge?

7. What factors are driving the expansion of the Aerospace Bearings market?

8. Which regions are expected to experience notable growth, and what are the reasons behind it?

9. What recent technological advancements are impacting the Aerospace Bearings industry?

