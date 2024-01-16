Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 29, 2024. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET.



During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on January 29, 2024. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Calendar of Events” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1 (888) 440-4531 (domestic) or 1 (646) 960-0808 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4278216. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29 until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 12, 2024. The telephone number to access the replay is 1 (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or 1 (647) 362-9199 (international); reference Conference ID 4278216.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com .

CONTACT:

Dan Provaznik

Director Investor Relations

970-498-3849

Dan.Provaznik@Woodward.com