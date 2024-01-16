GoodBuy Gear’s 2024 Resale Report Reveals Rapid Acceleration in Baby & Kid Recommerce Among Consumers, Brands and Retailers

The leading online marketplace for baby & kid retail reveals brand and retail participation increased 267% in 2023; recommerce projected to grow 4x faster than traditional retail by 2028

Denver, CO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodBuy Gear the leading online marketplace for baby and kid gear today released its 2024 Resale and Sustainability Report . The brand’s second annual report reveals the baby and kid gear resale market is expected to grow 152% by 2031 due to generational shopping habits and ongoing economic stressors, encouraging 276% more brands and retailers to partner with GoodBuy Gear as their resale resource in 2023.

“The rapid acceleration in baby and kid recommerce is driven by three major factors,” said GoodBuy Gear Head of Marketing, Maddy McLean. “First, as Millennials and Gen Z become parents, they are directly influencing the industry with their approach to consumption. Unlike previous generations, today’s parents aren't afraid to shop used, and in fact, might brag about their savviness. Second, resale inventory is becoming more accessible as brands and retailers start to replace the dumpster with sustainable returns solutions for open box items. And third, persistent economic uncertainty means parents and caregivers are looking for quality-used items without sacrificing quality.”

Since GoodBuy Gear was founded in 2016, nearly 325,000 families, brands and retailers have saved over half a million items from landfills through the leading online marketplace’s resale services. 67% of GoodBuy Gear brand and retailer partners say the main benefit is a more sustainable and efficient way to handle returns. In 2023 alone, over 110,000 pieces of baby and kid gear from brand and retail partners were quality checked and listed for resale on GoodBuy Gear’s online marketplace instead of thrown away, increasing GoodBuy Gear’s inventory selection for parents by 116% compared to 2022.

To encourage even more resale participation among consumers, brands and retailers, GoodBuy Gear’s 2024 resale report shares proprietary data from its internal database of over 40,000 items—more than any other baby and kid gear resale platform—and provides insights into the most valuable, trendy and sought-after baby and kid gear:

Most Popular Baby & Kid Brands of 2023 (based on units sold per brand via goodbuygear.com)

Mockingbird UPPAbaby BabyBjorn Skip Hop Baby Merlin Stokke 4moms Graco Nuna Babyzen

Top Trending Brands Going into 2024 (based on increase in annual search volume via goodbuygear.com)

Pottery Barn Kids Baby Brezza Doona Coterie Ergobaby Lalo Baby Jogger Silver Cross Mompush LouLou Lollipop

Top Gear With The Highest Resale Value (based on items with highest average payout via goodbuygear.com)

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo Complete Stroller ($999) Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet ($762) UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller ($719) Wonderfold Wagon W4 ($705) Cybex Gazelle S Double Stroller ($615)

Eco-Friendly Brands Parents Are Loving (based on resale value as a percent of MSRP)

Lalo

Lovevery

Baby Jogger

Babyletto

Thule

This year’s report also boasts the first-ever proprietary process for buying and selling gently used car seats, launched by GoodBuy Gear in April 2023. To date, the program has kept over 5,000 functional, quality-used car seats in circulation and out of landfills.

“The company's mission is to reduce landfill waste by making it as easy and trustworthy as possible for parents to participate in the resale economy. Naturally, caregivers who share these values are likely to appreciate this new option. And, of course, the site’s shoppers will be drawn to lower-than-retail prices, particularly for car seats with all the modern bells and whistles that might otherwise be outside their budgets," said Denise Donaldson, owner of Safe Ride News.

To view the complete resale report, visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/2024-resale-report . Download the report PDF here and report imagery here .

GoodBuy Gear’s 2024 Resale Report Methodology and Resources

The 2023 GoodBuy Gear Resale Report leverages a variety of data from its proprietary resale database (“Bluebook”) of over 42,000 baby and kid gear products listed for sale on goodbuygear.com. In addition to industry statistics, primary internal statistics examined include average units per service, number of units sold, manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), average payout and resale value of sold gear. All data was sourced from 2016 to 2023 to support predictive trends for 2024 onward.

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby and kid products. GoodBuy Gear’s mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children’s items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and TikTok .

