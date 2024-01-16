Horizon Aircraft Enters into Letter of Intent to Purchase $250M of Cavorite X7 Aircraft, with an Option for up to $500M

~ Horizon Aircraft Signs Letter of Intent with JetSetGo, a Leading Regional Air Transportation Operator in India ~

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), a leading hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with JetSetGo, a regional air operator servicing multiple mission profiles. This LOI allows JetSetGo to purchase 50 Cavorite X7 Aircraft at a purchase price up to $5M USD per aircraft for a total aggregate consideration of $250M USD, with an option to purchase an additional 50 aircraft for a total possible consideration of $500M USD.



Brandon Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon commented, “We are truly honoured by this commitment from JetSetGo, a leading private aviation operator with a shared vision of a more sustainable and efficient on-demand regional travel. We are confident that our Cavorite X7 eVTOL will operate sustainably and profitably across India as well as many other global locations. As a hybrid electric aircraft, there is no need to install expensive charging support equipment across the travel network; it is a machine designed for challenging, real-world operations.”

Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Our decision to enter into this Agreement with Horizon Aircraft was not taken lightly. We ultimately decided to partner with a company with a deep operational and aerospace technology background that will deliver a product that will help usher in a new era of sustainable air travel while also providing significant value for our customers. This partnership will help JetSetGo profitably enter new markets by leveraging the versatility of the Cavorite platform to bring about the vision of Advanced Air Mobility in India.”

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About JetSetGo

JetSetGo, founded in 2014 by the visionary duo Kanika Tekriwal and Sudheer Perla, has been on a mission to revolutionise private air travel in India. Its core principles, putting customer needs first, maximising the value of their time, and making private aviation simple and accessible, have positioned the brand as a leading provider of on-demand private aviation services.

Headquartered in New Delhi, JetSetGo was conceived by a commitment to tackle the significant challenges within the private aviation sector. The brand has created a more transparent and accessible marketplace for private jet charter, making private jet ownership more affordable and convenient while elevating the quality and consistency of charter services. The fleet currently comprises five mid-size Hawker aircraft, meticulously tailored to the unique demands of the Indian market, and six other aircraft ranging from large cabin jets to helicopters.

