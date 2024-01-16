BranchOut Food Launches in the Bay Area Region of the Nation’s Largest Warehouse Club

Disruptive food tech strategically enhances value for shareholders through new deals

BEND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, is expanding its partnership with the nation’s largest Club Warehouse Retailer, adding its popular Pineapple Chips to the Bay Area region, following previous success in the Southern California region.



The placement comes on the heels of strategic expansion during Q4 2023, in line with BranchOut Food’s plans to substantially grow market share nationwide.

“Our branded and private label strategy continues to pay dividends, and our first week of sales in the Bay Area Clubs have exceeded expectations,” said Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut Food, Eric Healy. “This collaboration further establishes success in the Club retail channel and we look forward to a year of increased revenue and consistent growth.”

In 2023, BranchOut’s top branded snack was secured placement in the Southern California region of the nation’s largest warehouse club. Likewise, the company’s branded line also launched in approximately 300 Jacksons Food Stores last year, its first foray into the Convenience Store Channel, with additional Grocery Channel launches including Family Foods, Giant Martin, Harmons and Market of Choice.





BranchOut’s paleo and plant-based Pineapple Chips are made with 100 percent pure pineapple, and dried using the company’s patented GentleDry™ technology at low temperatures to preserve flavor and nutrition. One serving provides 170% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

Dedicated to offering extraordinary natural snacks and real superfood ingredients, BranchOut Food is committed to delivering products that excel in flavor, color and nutrition, while also providing an exceptional taste experience.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

