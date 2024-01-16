iBio Announces Participation in 23rd Annual PepTalk Conference

- VP of Platform Technologies, Matt Greving, to give podium presentation on enhancing bispecific T-cell engager discovery and development with machine learning -

BRYAN, Texas and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today that Matthew P. Greving Ph.D., its Vice President and Head of Platform Technologies and Machine Learning, will give a podium presentation titled "Enhancing Bispecific T-Cell Engager Discovery, Potency, Safety, and Developability with Machine Learning and Mammalian Display" at the 23rd annual PepTalk Conference Jan. 16-19 in San Diego, California. He will also moderate a BuzZ talk on the topic as part of the conference's "Developability of Bispecifics" program.



During the podium presentation, Dr. Greving will provide an overview of how iBio's technology stack - including epitope engineering, human-diversity antibody libraries, EngageTx™ for bispecific optimization, and ShieldTx™ for antibody masking - potentially overcomes challenges in the discovery of bispecific T-Cell Engagers (“TCE”), a promising area of research in immunotherapies for cancer. He will present data demonstrating how iBio's machine learning (ML)-driven epitope steering and mammalian-display antibody libraries efficiently discover diverse TCE arms tuned for potency, toxicity, developability, and cyno cross-reactivity. The presentation will take place Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

Before the presentation, Dr. Greving will moderate an informal, open discussion diving into topics including, but not limited to, improving discovery and productivity for bispecific TCE's immune cell arm, advances in discovering difficult tumor-antigen arm targets and epitopes, enhancing T-cell engager safety with machine-learning derived mammalian display libraries, and large-scale bispecific activity and developability screening with mammalian display. The BuzZ session will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

iBio's Drug Discovery Platform is a precision-driven and deeply integrated technology stack that aims to efficiently and consistently deliver antibody candidates against challenging targets and move them into the clinic faster. The Company uses its technology to advance candidates with partners and collaborators, and for its own proprietary pipeline.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

