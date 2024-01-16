Oncocyte to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that CEO Josh Riggs will be presenting a corporate overview at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. The conference is scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for assessing therapeutic efficacy. For more information, please visit: www.oncocyte.com

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

CONTACT

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com