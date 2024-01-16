16 January 2024

About the meeting with the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for CA

On January 16, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kakha Imnadze.

During the meeting, M.Byashimova congratulated K.Imnadze on his appointment to a responsible position and emphasized the importance of the activities of the UN regional center for the entire region in matters of strengthening cooperation and peace, as well as maintaining mutual understanding between countries.

It was stated that Turkmenistan is interested in enhancing the role of the UN Ashgabat Regional Center in intensifying and promoting initiatives to work with multilateral diplomacy mechanisms, such as the “Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian Countries”, UN Counter-Terrorism Office and the development of joint programs on security, education and professional training civil servants.

The parties also expressed interest in implementing the initiatives of Turkmenistan put forward within the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. In this context, the importance of Turkmenistan’s integrated approach to resolving key issues on the global agenda and the country’s contribution to their implementation was noted.

The diplomats also discussed a schedule of possible joint events in the near future.