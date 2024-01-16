Submit Release
Genevant Sciences to Collaborate with Tome Biosciences to Develop Gene Editing Therapeutic for Rare Liver Disorder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced it has entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement with Tome Biosciences to combine its proprietary LNP technology with Tome’s programmable genomic integration (PGI) technology to develop an in vivo gene editing treatment for an undisclosed rare monogenic liver disorder.

“Successful delivery is critical to realizing the promise of next-generation gene editing approaches like Tome’s, highlighting the importance of world-class LNP technology,” said Pete Lutwyche, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Genevant Sciences. “We are pleased to be working with Tome to bring its innovative gene editing technology to patients.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Genevant, a leader in the LNP space, to advance this important PGI program,” said Rahul Kakkar, Chief Executive Officer of Tome.

The terms of the agreement and a completed evaluation agreement provide for a total deal value for Genevant of $114.3 million, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.


