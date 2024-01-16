Submit Release
Integer to Showcase Latest Innovations in Neuromodulation Miniaturization During NANS 2024 Annual Meeting

Attendees Invited to Visit Integer at Booth #127

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will join medtech leaders and innovators around the world in exhibiting at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from Jan. 18 – 21, 2024.

During NANS, attendees are invited to visit booth #127 to learn more about Integer’s latest innovations and expanded capabilities in neuromodulation to enable the next generation of miniaturized active implantable devices.

“Through miniaturization, Integer is creating the next generation of differentiated platform technologies to accelerate and de-risk OEMs’ path to market for novel implantable medical devices,” said Jim Stephens, President, CRM&N. “Our broad expertise in critical components, from batteries to fully integrated implantable pulse generator systems, coupled with our leadership position in active implantables uniquely positions Integer to deliver these advancements to our customers.”

NANS attendees can also learn more about Integer’s Xcellion® Gen 3 Fast Charge (FC) Lithium Ion rechargeable implantable battery technology. Xcellion Gen 3 FC delivers best in class battery runtime and full re-charges in as little as 30 minutes.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Andrew Senn
andrew.senn@integer.net
763.951.8312
 Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

