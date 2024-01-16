Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Society for Critical Care Medicine 2024 Critical Care Congress

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be exhibiting at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2024 Critical Care Congress at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ from January 21 through January 23, 2024.



Highlighting the significance of this meeting as the leading critical care conference globally and presenting a substantial opportunity for Daxor to extend its presence within this specialized field, Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President, said, “Our diagnostic has shown its value in guiding care to optimal volume in areas such as heart failure and critical care. This conference allows us to reach providers and healthcare systems for whom effective volume management poses a significant challenge, and stand to benefit from both a patient outcome and health economic perspective by adopting our solutions.”

Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Feldschuh added, "We have demonstrated compelling evidence affirming the efficacy of direct blood volume measurement in enhancing patient outcomes within critical care settings. Peer-reviewed studies, including a randomized controlled trial, have shown that actionable insights from the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) significantly altered fluid and red blood cell interventions in 44% of cases within surgical intensive care units, leading to a remarkable 66% decrease in patient mortality. Furthermore, these interventions resulted in reduced patient hospital stays and fewer days spent on a ventilator."

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #936.

About Society of Critical Care Medicine

The Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) is the largest nonprofit medical organization dedicated to promoting excellence and consistency in the practice of critical care. With members in more than 80 countries, SCCM is the only organization that represents all professional components of the critical care team. SCCM’s Critical Care Congress brings together intensivists and critical care experts from around the world to share the latest scientific research, develop solutions to common issues, and improve the care of critically ill and injured patients.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.