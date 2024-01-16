Else Nutrition Ready-To-Drink Kids Shakes on Shelves in Canada via Major Ontario Retail Chain

Building on Success: Esteemed Ontario Retailer Expands Existing Offering with Else Nutrition's RTD Kids Shakes in Chocolate and Vanilla now available in their stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes are now available on shelves of a well-known retail chain across Ontario, expanding on the Else product line available at the retailer and marking an important entrance into the Canadian retail market.



As previously announced, this prominent Ontario retailer, known for its quality and customer-centric approach, is the first brick-and-mortar retail partner in Canada to feature both the Vanilla and Chocolate flavors of Else's plant-based RTD Kids Shakes. Else’s RTD Kids Shakes will be available in over 100 stores of the retailer and we anticipate several Canadian accounts to follow in its wake. This development underscores Else's growing presence in the Canadian market, particularly in Ontario's dynamic retail landscape. To date, this banner has carried the full Else Nutrition assortment and is now the first in Canada to enrich its assortment with Else’s RTD innovation. Else Nutrition’s plant-based ready-to-drink Kids Shakes, boast 40% less sugar than the leading brand, along with its exceptional taste and nutritional benefits.

“The rollout of our Kids RTDs in Canada, launching with one of our core retail partners in the Ontario retail market, is a significant milestone for our brand," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This placement is the first of many which we expect in the coming months. We’re thrilled and eager to see our ground-breaking items become a staple in Canadian households and are sincerely appreciative of our first-to-market retail partner."

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ece08d55-c27b-43d3-88ec-a9d26ebf7664