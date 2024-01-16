Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2024-2032 | Top Companies, Sales Analysis, Demand, Business Opportunity

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2024

Driven by the rising number of cafes, quick service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, resorts, and other food chains across the globe

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global commercial kitchen appliances market size reached US$ 99.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 155.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032. The growing adoption of energy-efficient, cost-effective, and time-saving kitchen solutions, wide availability through various distribution channels, and technological advancements represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Commercial Kitchen Appliances Industry:

• Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements are revolutionizing commercial kitchen appliances, making them more appealing to businesses. Modern appliances come with features like internet of things (IoT) connectivity, energy efficiency, and advanced safety measures, attracting a wide range of commercial users. Moreover, IoT-enabled appliances allow for remote monitoring and management, leading to higher efficiency and reduced operational costs. Energy-efficient models are not only more environment-friendly but also help reduce utility expenses in the long term. Additionally, innovations like programmable and multi-function appliances, which cater to the need for versatility and space optimization in commercial kitchens are supporting the market growth.

• Fast-Casual and Quick-Service Restaurants:

The increasing number of fast-casual and quick-service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is impelling the market growth. These dining formats are gaining popularity due to their convenience, speed, and affordability. They cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of the modern urban population, especially younger demographics, who prefer quick and easy meal options. This necessitates high-efficiency kitchen appliances that can cater to high-volume orders, maintain food quality, and ensure quick service. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for appliances like high-speed ovens, commercial fryers, and rapid cooking equipment, which are essential for these types of restaurants to operate effectively and efficiently.

• Environmental Sustainability and Energy Efficiency:

Growing awareness and concern about environmental sustainability are driving the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly commercial kitchen appliances. Restaurants and food service establishments are actively seeking ways to lower their carbon footprint and operational costs. Energy-efficient appliances not only help in reducing energy consumption but also in lowering utility bills, making them a cost-effective choice in the long run. Additionally, the use of sustainable materials and manufacturing processes in the production of these appliances is becoming more prevalent, appealing to environmentally conscious individuals and businesses. This inclination towards sustainability is not just a market trend but also aligns with international efforts to combat climate change.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global commercial kitchen appliances market. Some of the companies covered include:

• Alto-Shaam Inc.

• American Range Corporation

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Duke Manufacturing Company

• Electrolux AB

• G.S. Blodgett Corporation (The Middleby Corporation)

• Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

• Hoshizaki Corporation

• Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd.

• MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

• The Vollrath Company LLC

• True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Refrigerators

• Cooking Appliances

• Cooktop and Cooking Ranges

• Ovens

• Dishwashers

• Others

Refrigerators account for the majority of the market share due to their essential role in food storage and preservation within commercial kitchens.

By Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Offline exhibits a clear dominance in the market, as many commercial kitchen appliance purchases are made through traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

By Application:

• Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

• Railway Dining

• Institutional Canteen

• Resort and Hotel

• Hospital

• Full Service Restaurant (FSR)

• Others

Quick service restaurant (QSR) represents the largest segment, driven by the rising number of fast-food chains and the extensive use of kitchen appliances in their operations.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market, owing to its well-established foodservice industry and the increasing presence of numerous renowned players.

Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Trends:

The growing shift towards compact and multi-functional appliances, particularly relevant in urban areas, is offering a favorable market outlook. Commercial kitchens are looking for equipment that maximizes utility within limited space. These appliances, which combine several functions in one unit, allow for a diverse range of cooking techniques and styles, essential in contemporary kitchens that cater to eclectic menus and dietary preferences. This trend is not only about space-saving but also about improving workflow efficiency and reducing the time and labor involved in food preparation, making it highly attractive for small and medium-sized food service establishments.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

