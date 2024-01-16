Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Trends, Companies and Opportunities By 2032

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report by Offering Type (Diagnostic Hardware, Diagnostic Software, Diagnostic Services), Tool Type (DIY Diagnostic, OEMS Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics), Propulsion Type (IC Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the global market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the automotive diagnostic scan tools market?

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached US$ 37.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.22% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry:

Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry: The automotive industry's ongoing technological evolution, with the increasing integration of electronics and connectivity in vehicles, is a key driver for the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. Modern vehicles, equipped with complex electronic systems and advanced features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), require sophisticated diagnostic tools for accurate troubleshooting and maintenance. These advanced tools are essential for effectively diagnosing and addressing the complex issues arising from the integration of new technologies in vehicles, thereby driving demand in the market.

Stringent Emission and Safety Regulations:

Stricter emission and safety regulations worldwide have a profound impact on the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. These regulations compel automakers to adhere to stringent standards to reduce vehicle emissions and enhance safety features. Consequently, advanced diagnostic scan tools are indispensable for automakers and service centers to ensure compliance. They enable comprehensive monitoring of emission systems, ensuring vehicles meet emission targets. Additionally, these tools play a vital role in diagnosing and rectifying safety-related issues, such as those related to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and airbag systems. The demand for diagnostic tools equipped with emission and safety capabilities is surging as automakers strive to meet regulatory requirements, driving market growth and innovation in the automotive industry.

Increasing Demand for Quick and Efficient Vehicle Diagnostics:

The rising consumer expectation for quick and efficient vehicle servicing is another factor fueling the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. As vehicle owners seek minimal downtime and immediate resolution of issues, the demand for advanced diagnostic tools that can quickly identify problems and facilitate prompt repairs has surged. These tools enhance service efficiency, reduce vehicle diagnosis time, and improve overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the growing automotive after-sales service market, with an emphasis on vehicle maintenance and longevity, is driving the need for effective diagnostic solutions.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market/requestsample

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report Segmentation:

By Offering Type:

• Diagnostic Hardware

o Scanner

o Analyzer

o Tester

o Code Reader

o Others

• Diagnostic Software

o Vehicle System Testing Software

o Vehicle Tracking and Emissions Analysis

o Others

• Diagnostic Services

o Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

o Custom, Training, Support and Integration

Diagnostic hardware leads the market due to its essential role in interfacing with a vehicle's computer system to accurately diagnose and troubleshoot issues, making it a fundamental component in automotive diagnostics.

By Tool Type:

• DIY Diagnostic

• OEMS Diagnostics

• Professional Diagnostics

Professional diagnostic tools dominate the market as they are equipped with advanced features and capabilities necessary for comprehensively diagnosing modern, technologically sophisticated vehicles in automotive workshops and service centers.

By Propulsion Type:

• IC Engine Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Internal Combustion (IC) engine vehicles form the largest segment in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market, primarily due to the vast existing global fleet of IC engine vehicles requiring regular maintenance and diagnostics.

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicles segment holds the largest market share because of the high number of such vehicles in use globally, coupled with their frequent need for maintenance and diagnostic services.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market, driven by the region's large automotive industry, rapid vehicle population growth, and increasing adoption of advanced vehicle technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7052&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Actia Group

• Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd.

• AVL DiTEST GmbH (AVL List GmbH)

• Continental AG

• Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

• Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

• Snap-On Incorporated

• Softing AG

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of wireless and remote diagnostic solutions represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the advancements in connectivity technologies which enable real-time vehicle monitoring and diagnostics, thus enhancing service efficiency and convenience. There's also a growing emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into diagnostic tools, allowing for more sophisticated and accurate fault detection and predictive maintenance.

In line with this, the rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with the global shift towards electric mobility is fueling the growth of the market. The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for user-friendly, portable diagnostic devices, catering to the needs of small workshops and DIY enthusiasts. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent emission and safety regulations globally necessitates the use of advanced diagnostic tools to ensure compliance, which is further stimulating the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.