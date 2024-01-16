MetaWorks Platforms Announces the Signing of Agreement to Create a Series of AI-Powered Metaverse Classes for New Jersey Charter School

Company Nominates Dr. LeRoi Jones to the Advisory Board as Senior Education Advisor

Fairfield, CA., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning company that owns, operates, and develops Web3 and AI platforms in the education, finance, entertainment & technology space, proudly announces the signing of a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a New Jersey-based charter school opening for the 2024/2025 academic year. MetaWorks also announced the nomination of Dr. LeRoi Jones to its advisory board as its senior education advisor.

The agreement calls for MetaWorks Platforms and the New Jersey-based charter school to collaborate on the development of a series of classes that leverage AI-powered avatars and chatbots with the Metaverse. Students immersed in AI-powered Metaverse classes will develop critical skills essential for success in the 21st century. These skills include problem-solving, critical thinking, digital literacy, and adaptability-preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of this evolving landscape.

MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher commented, “We see this collaboration as the beginning of a new era in education that leverages the power of AI-powered Metaverse classes to provide an unparalleled and engaging learning experiences for students. The collaborative AI-powered avatars and chatbots will serve as companions to the school's teachers and students, enhancing the learning process through personalized interactions, real-time feedback, and dynamic content delivery.” Gallagher continued, “Imagine stepping into historical events, exploring the cosmos, or diving into the intricacies of science – all within the immersive environments of the Metaverse powered by AI. This unparalleled level of engagement will enhance comprehension and retention levels while making the process of learning more enjoyable for students.”

MetaWorks Platforms also announced that it has nominated Dr. LeRoi Jones to its advisory board as its senior education advisor. MetaWorks President, Scott Gallagher commented, “I could not be more excited than to nominate Dr. Jones to our advisory board. He brings a wealth of invaluable real-world knowledge and experience to our company as we look to utilize AI and Web3 technologies to dramatically improve the student experience.”

Regarding his nomination, Dr. Jones said, “I am honored and enthusiastic to join the MetaWorks Advisory Board as its Educational Advisor. I am eager to contribute to the evolution of educational technology and its impact on student learning. As an Educational Advisor my primary focus will be to ensure that the educational principles and practices embedded in MetaWorks offerings align seamlessly with the needs of both educators and students.”

Dr. LeRoi Jones Biography:

Dr. Jones has spent most of the last two decades gaining educational and special education experience, as well as providing administrative support and instructional expertise to teachers and paraprofessionals.

Dr. Jones was the principal of the Lehmann School LADACIN Network, Lakewood, N.J. The road to where he is now is an epic mix of strength, drive, athletics, and education.

A native of Red Bank, N.J., Dr. Jones was known as an accomplished and distinguished member of the Rowan University football team during his undergraduate days. He made the All-American first team and in his final year was selected as NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. After graduation, Dr. Jones signed a contract with the Connecticut Coyotes and played with this professional team for one year. In October of 2023 Dr. Jones was inducted into the Rowan University GSC Athletics Hall of Fame for his achievements on the field.

Dr. Jones graduated from Monmouth University, West Long Branch, N.J., with two master’s degrees, one in educational leadership and the other in psychological counseling. In 2011, Dr. Jones earned his Ed.D., doctoral degree, in educational leadership from Rowan University, Glassboro, N.J.

Dr. Jones is the epitome of educational success. Realizing the value of learning, he has dedicated his life to helping others pursue their passions through education.

