Graphite Market Share, Growing Region, Key Players, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by 2027

Graphite Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by Allied Market Research, Global graphite market size was valued at $14.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Graphite industry growth is driven by increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries and considerable manufacturing of steel through electric arc furnaces (EAF). Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, holding nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. Moreover, this region would grow at the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Graphite market based on application, the refractories segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the battery production segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the segments including lubrication, foundry, and others.

Based on type, the synthetic graphite segment accounted for nearly 90% of the total share of the global graphite market in 2019, and is estimated to witness its lion’s share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the natural graphite segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Global graphite market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. The natural graphite segment is further sub-categorized into flake graphite, amorphous graphite, and vein graphite. The synthetic graphite segment is further classified into graphite electrode, graphite block, carbon fiber, graphite powder, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into lubrication, refractories, foundry, battery production, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Key market players analyzed in the graphite market research include Triton Minerals Limited, Graf tech International Holding, Showa Denko K.K., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Graphite Industries Co., Ltd., West water Resources, Inc., Focus Graphite, Inc., Northern Graphite Corporation, Next source Materials, Inc., and Mason Graphite, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

Asia-Pacific has garnered the highest market share in 2019, in terms of volume as well as revenue ,and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region. China's dominance in the graphite market is driven by its large steel and automotive sectors, which are major consumers of graphite. In addition, more than 40% of the total market share in terms of value is from the highest graphite production countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Canada is a notable graphite producer, with large graphite deposits in provinces like Quebec and Ontario. The country supplies graphite for various applications, including refractories, lubricants, and batteries. Canada's graphite industry has been expanding to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Graphite production and consumption also occur in other parts of the world, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. These regions have their own graphite industries and contribute to the global graphite market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

1. Lubrication

2. Refractories

3. Foundry

4. Battery Production

5. Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current graphite market trends and future estimations of the global graphite market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the graphite market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the graphite market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the graphite market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

