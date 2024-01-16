Vivid Seats Announces Partnership with Stockperks to Reward Loyal Shareholders and Amplify Retail Ownership

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a strategic partnership with Stockperks, the innovative multi-channel marketplace for retail investors. This collaboration aims to amplify retail ownership of Vivid Seats’ stock while offering exclusive perks and rewards through the Stockperks platform.



Vivid Seats shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app will be entitled to exclusive perks based on their shareholding levels. As part of the partnership, the initial perks will include a 20% discount code for event tickets redeemable in the Vivid Seats app and 2,000 Vivid Seats Game Center tokens to play games to win free tickets.

"We are excited to continue building our retail investor base through this partnership with Stockperks," said Lawrence Fey, CFO of Vivid Seats. "At Vivid Seats, we already reward loyal fans through our industry leading rewards program. With this partnership, we are excited to reward loyal retail shareholders so they can “Experience it Live” as both shareholders and fans.”

Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Vivid Seats has been a trailblazer in connecting fans to live events, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Stockperks community. By leveraging our platform, Vivid Seats will be able to extend its reach and deepen its connection with retail investors, offering them exciting perks and rewards that resonate with their love for live events. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to transforming how companies connect with their retail investor base."

To learn more about Vivid Seats and its extensive range of live event tickets, please visit https://www.vividseats.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live," the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by offering one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry, including ESPN, New York Post, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing, enabling the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing.

Contacts:

Investors

Kate Africk, Vivid Seats

Kate.Africk@vividseats.com

Media

Julia Young, Vivid Seats

Julia.Young@vividseats.com

About Stockperks

Stockperks is a pioneering marketplace that reimagines the relationship between retail investors and companies. By providing individual investors with the perks of company ownership, Stockperks creates a community of engaged, informed, and loyal shareholders. The platform bridges the gap between companies, brokerages, and investors, revolutionizing how corporations connect with their retail investor base.