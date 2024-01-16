Who Says You Can’t Be Free? Ditch Debt and Build Wealth with ‘Breaking Free From Broke’

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his first book, personal finance expert George Kamel exposes the money traps stealing Americans’ margin, freedom and joy. “Breaking Free From Broke,” published by Ramsey Solutions, releases today. In it, Kamel draws on his lived experiences to reveal the myths and lies we’ve come to believe about personal finance.



“America is the land of the free and home of the broke,” said Kamel. “Millions of Americans aren’t where they want to be financially. They weren’t taught this stuff, and now it feels like they’ll never get ahead. I get it. I still remember feeling stressed about money and hopeless about the future. Even though it wasn’t my fault, it was my responsibility to get myself out of this money mess. Now I want to empower others to do the same.”



Following a proven plan, Kamel went from broke to a millionaire in under 10 years. Pairing pop culture with humor, wit and well-researched data, Kamel breaks down what’s holding Americans back when it comes to:

Credit scores.

Credit cards.

Student loans.

Car loans.

Mortgages.

Marketing and consumerism, and more.

“Breaking Free From Broke” is available today at georgekamel.com.



About George Kamel | George Kamel is a Ramsey Personality and personal finance expert. Following Ramsey’s proven money plan, Kamel went from negative net worth to a millionaire in under 10 years. Since 2013, he has served on the Ramsey team, speaking across the country and co-hosting top-ranked Ramsey Network podcasts like “Smart Money Happy Hour” and “The Ramsey Show.” On his YouTube channel, Kamel educates and entertains, exposing the financial system designed to keep you broke. His goal is to help people spend less, save more and avoid money traps so they can live a life with more margin, options and freedom. Follow Kamel on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, or online at georgekamel.com.

About Ramsey Press | Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.

