LAIIER Announces Partnership With Comcast's MachineQ For Early Water Leak Detection

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early water leak detection solution provider LAIIER today announced that it has teamed up with MachineQ, a Comcast Company, to accelerate the adoption of its Severn WLD™ solution across the US. This collaboration offers a vital advantage to commercial building owners and operators to help detect leaks in their infancy, allowing for swift remediation to help reduce damage and further problems.



“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with MachineQ to provide a best-in-breed early water leak detection solution leveraging their IoT network connectivity platform,” said Matt Johnson, LAIIER Co-founder and CEO.

“MachineQ already provides leading brands in the hospitality, food and beverage, and life sciences industries with scalable low-power IoT solutions, so it made natural sense to team up and offer our water leak solution to their existing customers and companies seeking innovative solutions.”

“We’re excited to power LAIIER’s Severn WLD solution and expand our solution portfolio with their innovative form factor that’s deployable in tight spaces or concealable in high-traffic environments for comprehensive leak detection coverage,” adds Bryan Witkowski, Head of Product & Strategy at MachineQ.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to driving increased value for our customers with scalable IoT solutions.”

Already in use with commercial insurance carriers, facilities managers, and hospitality venues in the UK and the US, LAIIER’s Severn WLD has demonstrated its efficacy in helping companies experience fast time-to-ROI. This collaboration enhances the capabilities of MachineQ's portfolio and addresses a critical need for early and efficient water leak detection in diverse industries.

About LAIIER

LAIIER is a smart building monitoring and preventative maintenance solution, with a first use case of water leak detection to reduce business downtime and claims costs. Customers subscribe to LAIIER's full-stack solution which includes a unique sensor technology, connectivity and cloud services, providing a scale, precision, capability, and return on investment that competitors cannot match. LAIIER is already deployed with commercial insurance carriers, hospitality venues, facilities managers, and system integrators in the US and UK.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy IoT solutions at scale. Our fully integrated IoT network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, development, service, and support. Our end-to-end IoT solutions and partnerships with leading solution providers address a wide range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, government, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com .

LoRaWAN® is used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

