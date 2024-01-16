Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,126 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino-led panel approves creation of new courts in 14 areas to improve justice dispensation in PH

PHILIPPINES, January 16 - Press Release
January 16, 2024

Tolentino-led panel approves creation of new courts in 14 areas to improve justice dispensation in PH

MANILA -- Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee led by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino approved the creation of branches of Regional, Municipal, and Metropolitan Trial Courts in 14 areas to decongest existing courts and improve dispensation of justice in the Philippines.

During the deliberation on Tuesday, Sen. Tolentino clarified with the Supreme Court on what should be considered in creating additional courts in certain areas.

"One, what is the meaning of the term 'manageable level'? Number two, magkano po ang halagang kakailangan pag nagtatag ng isang bagong husgado? Ang tinutukoy ko po dito ay hindi lamang yung physical structure kung hindi po yung suweldo ng clerk of court, ng court personnel. Pangatlo, ilan pong fiscal ang kailangan na i-deploy ng Department of Justice pag nagtatag ng bagong husgado?" Sen. Tol queried.

Court Administrator Justice Raul B. Villanueva responded that 300 cases per court are considered manageable.

He further added that the basic amount for salaries when establishing a court is P5 million. One RTC and one MTC would require at least two (2) prosecutors and one (1) prosecutor, respectively, and one (1) Public Attorney regardless of court type.

The said hearing resulted in endorsement of measures to the Senate Plenary, creating RTCs and MTCs in Rosario and San Juan (Batangas), Cabagan (Isabela), Navotas, Pagadian (Zamboanga del Sur), Antipolo City (Rizal), Calauag (Quezon Province), and Dinagat Islands.

Moreover, measures pursuing additional courts for Island Garden City of Samal (Davao Del Norte), Malaybalay (Bukidnon), Ormoc (Leyte), San Carlos (Pangasinan), San Juan City and Gingoog City (Misamis Oriental) were approved.

You just read:

Tolentino-led panel approves creation of new courts in 14 areas to improve justice dispensation in PH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more