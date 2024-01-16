Submit Release
January 16, 2024

Tolentino: Less restrictive exploration of WPS to help ease prices of basic commodities

MANILA -- Amid talks of amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino underscored on Tuesday that less restrictive development of West Philippine Sea (WPS) must be included to help ease prices of basic commodities in the country.

"Makakabuti sa sambayanan 'yong natural resources na pag-aari ng Pilipino pero hahayaan ang may kakayahan na mamuhunan, may kapasidad na maghukay, at magbigay ng benepisyo para sa Pilipinas na makagawa nang ganoon," Tolentino told Senate reporters.

The Senator suggested: "Para natin ma-explore at ma-develop ang natural resources sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), kailangan natin ang puhunan ng ibang bansa. Kailangan natin 'yong teknolohiya at equipment nila. Yung pang drill, pang extract, yung pang convert."

He added: "Sa ngayon, pinagbawal ng Supreme Court kasi nga may constitutional provisions pero sa akin ay mukhang okay lang. Malaki ang tulong sa bayan-- bababa ang kuryente pati presyo ng gasolina."

The Senator likewise said that with sufficient energy source from minerals of WPS, Philippines can avoid recurring brownouts like what happened in Panay provinces last 2 January.

In the ongoing pursuit for charter change, Sen. Tol stressed: "Basta transparent, in good faith, at kung ano 'yong makakabuti sa sambayanan."

