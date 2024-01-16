Light Sensor Market Expected to Grow at an 8.2% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2032: Persistence Market Research Report

The global light sensor market growth is fuelled by the surging demand for smart devices, energy efficiency initiatives, and advancements in sensor technology

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Light Sensor Market is expected to be worth more than US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2032. This estimate anticipates a steady growth rate of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032. The demand for light sensors is projected to create a business opportunity of US$ 2.6 billion between 2022 and 2032.



Various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation are driving the increased need for light sensors. These sensors measure how bright the light is in different settings. Because they are small, they are great for fitting into electronic devices to adjust screen brightness, manage display backlighting, and save energy.

The push for energy-efficient lighting systems and the use of LED lighting in industries like manufacturing and automotive are also helping the light sensor market. This trend is expected to benefit companies that make light sensors.

The light sensor market offers opportunities for suppliers because there are many different types of light sensors available, such as photodiodes, phototransistors, photovoltaic cells, and photoresistors. Each type has its pros and cons and is used for different things depending on what's needed.

The market for light sensors will see a big increase in two areas: function and application. In terms of application, light sensors are used in various consumer electronics like watches, mobile phones, and screens. The use of electronic devices is rising in both developed and developing countries, with Japan and the USA leading the way. This points to future growth in the light sensor market, especially in Southeast Asia.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 2.2 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 4.8 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 8.2% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Function, Output, Application Regions, Brightness, Throw Distance, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AMS AG, Sharp Corporation

Broadcom Inc., Apple, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics NV., Elan Microelectronic Corp. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.,

Heptagon, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sitronix Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ROHM Co.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Top Key Trends Influencing the Light Sensors Market

One significant trend is the increasing use of light sensors in the consumer electronics sector, particularly in mobile devices. The popularity of light sensors in mobiles, like those in Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, is contributing to market growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a key player.

The demand for smart gadgets, such as LED TVs, smartphones, and smart lighting systems, is on the rise due to advancements in sensor technology and device miniaturization. Different types of sensors are crucial for these gadgets, and as connected products and 5G technology become more prevalent, the use of various sensors across industries is expected to increase. Optical sensors are commonly used in wearable electronics for both personal and business use.

Light sensor devices are gaining popularity in applications like smartphones, LCD/LED TVs, and laptops. These devices automatically adjust screen brightness based on ambient light, leading to energy savings. The control of lighting using digital sensing components is a significant focus in contemporary IoT lighting systems.

AMS AG's release of the proximity detection module and integrated ambient light sensor in July 2020 has further fueled the trend. This module (TMD2755) allows mobile phone manufacturers to create nearly bezel-less screens, making the devices more visually appealing. This innovation has particularly captured the interest of consumers in the mid-range mobile phone market.

Light sensors are increasingly used in electronic devices to adjust screen brightness automatically. This feature is beneficial for energy conservation. The market is also expanding due to the growing emphasis on facial recognition in consumer electronics, such as mobile phones and tablets, for security and access purposes.

The growth of the market may be further boosted by the increasing adoption of wearable devices and innovative applications in the biomedical sector. However, additional costs associated with incorporating sensors into devices and potential reductions in device lifespan could hinder market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies in the light sensor market are employing various tactics, including launching new products, acquiring other businesses, and forming partnerships, to expand their presence worldwide. For example, in July 2021, Sharp Fukuyama Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sharp, unveiled the GP2AP130S00F proximity sensor. This sensor, the smallest in its category, is tailor-made for wearable devices and is compatible with the I2C communication protocol. Its extremely compact size and minimal power consumption make it effortlessly adaptable to a variety of wearable gadgets.

Key Light Sensor Companies:

Category Insights:

Which Light Sensor Function is Expected to Grow?

The ambient light sensing function is expected to see significant growth in this market. It grew at a rate of 8.8% from 2017 to 2021 and is predicted to continue growing at a rate of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Ambient light sensors are commonly used in applications where they automatically adjust the brightness of electronic displays, like those on smartphones, tablets, and computer monitors.

They are a vital part of ambient light sensing, which not only enhances the user experience but also saves energy. These sensors can detect the amount of light in the surroundings and adjust the display brightness accordingly.

Typically, the light sensors used in ambient light sensing employ photo diodes or photo transistors to detect light. These sensors can identify light in a specific range of wavelengths, enabling them to distinguish between different light sources, such as natural sunlight and artificial lighting.

As the adoption of ambient lighting increases in various consumer electronics, the market for this category is expected to expand in the coming years.

Which Application of Light Sensors will Create Maximum Revenue?

Consumer electronics are expected to experience significant growth, having already grown at a rate of 8.6% from 2017 to 2021. This segment is further anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Light sensors play a crucial role in various consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. In these devices, light sensors are used to adjust screen brightness based on the ambient light levels.

This not only enhances the user experience but also contributes to saving battery life.

Additionally, light sensors are used for gesture recognition and camera flash control in smartphones. This helps optimize the amount of light used for taking pictures, resulting in high-quality photos.

With the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, the market for this category is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Insights by Region

In 2022, Asia Pacific was the leader in the market, making up the biggest share of revenue at 34.5%. This was mainly because of the region's growing population and the increasing desire for smartphones and other electronic gadgets. The market is expected to grow more due to the rising number of handheld devices that come with built-in light sensors. Also, strict rules by the government in developing countries like India and China have made car manufacturers add more detectors in medium-priced vehicles. These factors are likely to increase the demand for light sensors in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

North America is predicted to have a significant growth rate of 12.1% during the forecast period because it adopted light detection solutions early on. Many companies, including Analog Devices, Inc.; Broadcom, Inc.; and Maxim Integrated Products Inc., are actively working on innovating and developing sensors in this region. Even though the U.S. is a global leader in designing and researching sensors, most manufacturing takes place in the Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to continue in the next ten years. However, uncertainties in global politics, especially related to trade policies, have forced the U.S. industry to come up with new strategies to stay competitive.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What factors contribute to the growth trends in the market?

What is the present market size, and how is it anticipated to change in the forthcoming years?

What key elements are influencing the market?

How is the light sensor market divided, considering types, fuels, applications, or other relevant factors?

Who are the primary participants in the light sensor market?

What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge?

What factors are driving the expansion of the light sensor market?

Which regions are expected to experience notable growth, and what are the reasons behind it?

What recent technological advancements are impacting the light sensor industry?

