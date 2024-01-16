CEO of Creatio Has Been Named One of The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023
This year’s award highlights that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutionsBSTON, MA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been named one of The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023 by The Software Report (TSR). The list features some of the outstanding leaders and recognizes their adept leadership within some of the most transformative and impactful SaaS global companies.
According to the TSR, “Through their demonstrated excellence, this year's award recipients highlight that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutions within the globalized digital economy.”
The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to software executives and professionals. The winners of the 2023 award were selected through a thorough nomination process comprising input from colleagues, peers, and experts in the software industry in addition to the TSR in-house research.
Creatio finished 2023 with impressive growth despite the economic headwinds. Under Katherine’s leadership, Creatio has been consistently delivering strong results, maintaining market-leading growth. Today, Creatio has 700 employees in seven offices and local representatives in 25 countries of the world. The award is a testament to the exceptional time-to-value that Creatio’s no-code platform delivers to its clients in 110 countries around the world. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and a Strong Performer by top analyst firms like Gartner and Forrester and has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Katherine Kostereva has also been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 New England, Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023, and more.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
