With 6.37% CAGR, Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Market Size to Reach US$ 11,934.1 Million by 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐜, 𝐇𝐨𝐭-𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐭, 𝐏𝐕𝐂, 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐲𝐥, 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global adhesives & sealants for insulated glass market size reached US$ 6,730.9 Million in 2023 Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11,934.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesives-sealants-for-insulated-glass-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Stringent energy efficiency regulations and sustainability standards in the construction sector are pivotal drivers for adhesives and sealants used in insulated glass units. These regulations mandate the installation of energy-efficient windows, often featuring insulated glass. Adhesives and sealants are also integral in creating airtight seals for these units, ensuring their thermal performance. As energy codes and environmental concerns continue to evolve, there has been a rise in demand for high-quality adhesives and sealants in the construction industry. Compliance with these standards reduces energy consumption and elevates the importance of adhesives and sealants as key components in sustainable building practices.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The increasing construction activities in the commercial and residential sectors are driving the demand for insulated glass, thereby stimulating the adhesives and sealants for the insulated glass market. Adhesives and sealants are essential for the assembly and sealing of insulated glass units in windows and facades. With rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projectsworldwide, there is a growing need for energy-efficient building solutions. Insulated glass and high-performance adhesives and sealants address this need by offering improved insulation properties. The market significantly benefits from the growing focus of the construction industry on energy efficiency and sustainability, which fuels the demand for these essential materials.

𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Continuous advancements in glass technology, including the development of low-emissivity coatings and smart glass, foster innovation in adhesives and sealants for insulated glass. These materials must adhere effectively to new glass types and perform reliably in diverse environmental conditions. Adhesives and sealants are also pivotal for ensuring the longevity and performance of modern insulated glass units. As glass technology evolves to meet higher performance standards, there has been a heightened demand for adhesives and sealants. Apart from this, the market growth is further supported by the escalating need for innovative adhesives and sealants that offer superior adhesion, durability, and insulation properties, aligning with the evolving requirements of the glass industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

3M Company

Adshead Ratcliffe & Co Ltd. (Carlisle Companies Incorporated)

Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.)

Dow Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Sika AG

Tremco CPG Inc. (RPM International Inc.)

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8216&flag=C

𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Polyisobutylene

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Hot-melt

PVC

Butyl

Epoxy

Polyisobutylene represented the leading segment due to its excellent adhesive properties and compatibility with insulating glass materials, ensuring durable and effective seals.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Building and construction held the majority of the market share on account of the widespread use of insulated glass in architectural applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific’s dominance in the adhesives & sealants for insulated glass market is attributed to the region’s rapid urbanization, expanding construction sector, and the adoption of energy-efficient building practices.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The implementation of stringent energy efficiency regulations and the global focus on sustainability are supporting the market growth. These regulations necessitate the use of insulated glass in buildings, and adhesives and sealants are essential for creating airtight seals that ensure optimal thermal performance, thus catalyzing product demand. Apart from this, the rapid expansion in the construction activities across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has escalated the need for insulated glass, thereby fueling market growth. Adhesives and sealants play a critical role in assembling and sealing these units, making them indispensable in the construction industry. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in glass technology, including smart and low-emissivity glass,

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.