Mayor of Ukrainian municipality of Inhulka awarded special mention of EU’s Mayor Pawel Adamowicz Award

This year, the jury of the Mayor Paweł Adamowicz Award, co-established by the European Committee of the Regions (COR), decided to award a special mention to Alla Myronova, Mayor of the Municipality of Inhulka in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

The main prize went to ‘Ambasciata della Democrazia Locale’, an Italian non-governmental organisation awarded for helping victims of conflict.

The award, created to promote the legacy of Mayor Paweł Adamowicz, was announced at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdańsk on 13 January and will be presented at the 10th European Summit of Regions and Cities in Mons, on 19 March.

According to the COR, Alla Myronova has carried out numerous projects over 20 years, actively fighting for her community during the Russian occupation.

“During the full-scale invasion, Myronova showed resilience and courage and stood up for her municipality against the Russian invaders, protecting both municipal facilities and residents, and delivering humanitarian aid, including food, to the residents of the Inhulka municipality,” the COR press release said. “Despite repeated interrogations by the occupying forces trying to obtain information about Ukrainian defenders, Myronova remained in constant contact with the Ukrainian military, providing critical and timely information about the movement and activities of enemy troops.”

Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk and an active member of the European Committee of the Regions, was stabbed to death while speaking at a charity event on 13 January 2019.

Former recipients of the award include Oleksandr Babich, the mayor of the Ukrainian town of Gola Prystan, who was kidnapped by Russian occupiers and spent three months in detention. Babich received the Special Recognition Award, which was presented for the first time in January 2023.

