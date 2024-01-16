Submit Release
EU Ambassador to Armenia meets Armenian Coalition to Stop Violence against Women

European Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos last Friday met the Armenian Coalition to Stop Violence against Women.

The meeting aimed to highlight the EU’s continued support for women’s empowerment, gender equality and antidiscrimination in Armenia. The discussion also focused on Armenia’s commitment to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention). 

The meeting was also a good opportunity to review the state of play of the EU’s engagement with civil society and agree on its further enhancement, the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a Facebook post. 

“Armenian civil society, including women support groups, LGBTIQ+ communities and people with disabilities coalition, are doing an amazing job on promoting non-discrimination and providing support to vulnerable groups,” the press release said. “Assuring equal opportunities between women and men and fighting against discrimination are among the cornerstones of an inclusive process to strengthen EU-Armenia relations.”

