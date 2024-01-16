Thermal Insulation Material Market to Surpass USD 79.64 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency
Thermal Insulation Material Market Size was valued at USD 57.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 79.64 billion by 2030
Thermal Insulation Materials stand as silent guardians, fortifying structures, enhancing energy conservation, and embodying the essence of sustainable progress”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at USD 57.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 79.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
— SNS Insider Research
The growing demand for noise reduction, improved indoor air quality, and governmental initiatives focused on energy regulations are key drivers propelling the thermal insulation material market.
In the intricate world of construction and industrial engineering, the Thermal Insulation Material Market emerges as a cornerstone, orchestrating a symphony of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Thermal insulation materials, designed to reduce the transmission of heat between objects or areas with different temperatures, play a vital role in construction and industrial applications. They contribute to improved energy efficiency, reduced heat gain or loss, and the maintenance of desirable temperatures. The correct installation of high-quality insulation materials is essential for a successful insulation system, offering benefits such as reduced energy costs and minimized heat transfer. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the advantages of thermal insulation, driving innovations in lightweight materials like plastic, further fueling market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Government initiatives globally promoting the construction of green buildings are critical in the fight against climate change, contributing to the thermal insulation material market growth. The increased demand for noise reduction, a vital component in soundproofing applications, is also propelling the market forward. As individuals focus more on indoor air quality, there is a growing demand for thermal insulation materials to contribute to a healthier interior environment. Energy efficiency standards play a crucial role in reducing energy bills for property owners and occupants, particularly beneficial for low-income homes and energy-intensive businesses. The market is witnessing substantial opportunities with the rise of innovations in smart insulation materials, aligning with the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Plastic Foam
Stone Wool
Fiber Glass
Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
(−160⁰C to −50⁰C)
(− 49⁰C to 0⁰C)
(1⁰C to 100⁰C)
(1⁰C to 650⁰C)
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
By Material Type, fiberglass dominates the thermal insulation material market. In 2022, it was the largest material type in terms of value due to its versatility, and resistance to corrosion and extreme weather conditions which made it a preferred choice in various applications.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Europe leads the global thermal insulation material market, driven by the UK's strong industry for thermal insulated products. The UK's focus on reducing carbon footprint and achieving climate change goals supports the growth of key companies, providing insulation products for various applications. North America benefits from significant government support for energy-saving innovations, with public awareness contributing to the thriving business. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by massive infrastructure development projects in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Stricter energy regulations anticipated in India and China over the next five years further boost the industry's revenue.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions drives the thermal insulation material market.
Innovations in smart insulation materials present substantial opportunities for market growth.
Fiberglass leads the market as the preferred material type for thermal insulation.
Europe dominates the market, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In January 2022, Owens Corninglaunched FOAMGLAS® Perinsul® SIB as a thermal bridging solution for high-performance buildings.
In February 2023, Saint-Gobainentered into a definitive agreement to acquire U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd. (UP Twiga), a leader in the glass wool insulation market in India.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Energy Efficiency Imperative:
The market's surge is propelled by the ever-growing demand for energy-efficient solutions across industries. Thermal insulation materials become a linchpin in constructing structures that prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
As the construction industry witnesses a paradigm shift towards green and sustainable practices, thermal insulation materials become instrumental in creating structures that are not just aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally responsible.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
Beyond construction, the market caters to a spectrum of industrial applications where temperature regulation is critical. From manufacturing facilities to transportation, thermal insulation materials play a multifaceted role in enhancing operational efficiency.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:
The Thermal Insulation Material Market extends its influence globally, adapting to diverse climatic conditions and addressing the unique challenges posed by different regions. This global outlook positions thermal insulation materials as essential components in the pursuit of a more sustainable and thermally optimized world.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:
𝟏𝟎. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 USA
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 The Netherlands
10.3.7 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 South Korea
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 The Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Israel
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.4 Rest
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
𝟏𝟏. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
11.1.1 Financial
11.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
11.1.3 SWOT Analysis
11.1.4 The SNS view
11.3 GAF Materials Corporation
11.4 Rockwool International A/S
11.5 Guardian Building Products, Inc.
11.6 Owens Corning
11.7 Huntsman International LLC
11.8 Johns Manville Corporation
11.9 Cellofoam North America, Inc.
11.10 Dow Chemicals Company
11.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation
11.12 CertainTeed Corporation
11.13 Roxul, Inc.
11.14 Owens Corning Corporation
11.15 Saint-Gobain S.A.
11.16 Byucksan Corporation
11.17 Kingspan Group PLC
11.18 BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
12.1Competitive Benchmark
12.2 Market Share analysis
12.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
