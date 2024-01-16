Stalicla Secures $17.4 Million in Series B Financing to Propel Precision Neuro Advancements

Geneva, Switzerland, January 16th, 2024 – Stalicla SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing precision medicine pipelines for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders, announces the successful completion of the first closing of its Series B financing round, securing $17.4 million. Led by SPRIM Global Investments Pte, Ltd, with key participation from core investors, this funding includes a $3.8 million credit facility.

The proceeds will be utilized for: (i) preparation of Stalicla’s pioneering precision Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Phase 2 trial – STP1; (ii) the establishment of its STP7 mGluR5 Negative Allosteric Modulator (mGluR5 NAM) platform, including the launch a Phase III study in Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) slated for 2025, fully supported by the NIH /National Institute on Drug Abuse; (iii) the ramp up of its ongoing biosampling/ patient identification trial STA-B-001 currently enrolling in sites in the USA, Spain and Australia. Alongside these key developments, Stalicla will further strengthen the package supporting its second precision ASD asset, STP2.

Lynn Durham, CEO of Stalicla commented: “This financial backing underscores Stalicla's role as a trailblazer in the neuro precision space with first applications in precision psychiatry. Additionally, our STP7 mGluR5 NAM platform is offering multifaceted advanced clinical development opportunities in the wider neurology space in a timely period of recent clinical progress & increased transaction activity level in the neurology and neuropsychiatry space. There has never been a more promising time to advance transformative treatment options for millions of patients with brain diseases and Stalicla is determined to play a key role in this progress.”

To support these advancements, Stalicla will strengthen its Management Team and Board of Directors, reinforcing the foundation for the exciting journey ahead.

About STALICLA SA

STALICLA is a precision molecular neuroscience clinical stage company, advancing through its DEPI precision neuro platform 2 precision autism assets: STP1 and STP2. Following the in-licensing of mavoglurant from Novartis in 2023, STALICLA has also established an advanced mGLuR5 NAM platform with multi-faceted late-stage clinical development opportunities.

For further information, please visit: https://stalicla.com/



Contact:

Stalicla SA

Lynn Durham, Founder & CEO

Lynn.durham@stalicla.com



