Charalampos Grigoriou and Flash Motors Team Up at CES 2024
The UFC’s only Cypriot fighter Charalampos “The Ferocious” Grigoriou endorses Cypriot e-scooter startup Flash Motors’ expansion in the US.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMA Fighter Charalampos “The Ferocious” Grigoriou and e-scooter startup Flash Motors have teamed up as fellow Paphos sprouts to spread their roots in the US.
Grigoriou became a two-time Panhellenic Karate Championship champion and a Cyprus representative in the European Karate Championships. His professional MMA career began in 2012, and he became the Organization World Kickboxing Network champion within a year.
Having become Cyprus’ best MMA fighter, he moved to the US in 2014 to pursue higher Glory. Grigoriou currently ranks 96th of 991 active Pro MMA Bantamweights in the United States.
Meanwhile, the Flash Motors Corporation was founded in 2016 as a startup specializing in electric scooters and controllers. After dominating the Cyprus market, Flash Motors set its sights on the US, debuting two new flagship products at the Las Vegas CES.
First, it introduced its Nano Elite AI controllers that can equip any electric scooter with next-generation artificial intelligence. The plug-and-play and auto-tune microtechnology scooter solution comes in three models priced at $650, $950, and $1,250.
A Flash Motors Nano Elite controller learns with the user to fine-tune the riding experience using machine learning. It gathers real-time rider and terrain information to optimize each part of the electric scooter.
The Cypriot startup’s second product exhibited at CES 2024 is the premium hyper scooter Infinity X. It was touted as a beast of an electric scooter with its 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber frame.
Infinity X can reach 120 kilometers per hour thanks to its 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor. Moreover, its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery can last 110 kilometers on one six-hour charge.
‘The Ferocious’ Cypriot will have his debut UFC match on March 16 with a professional record of 8 wins, 3 losses, and 0 draws. He won his UFC contract in his August 2023 match in the Dana White Contender Series.
Grigoriou fully displayed his ferocity during the match, scoring a TKO against American Cameron Smotherman in under a minute. Strong, fast, and unstoppable, he showcased the same qualities as the Infinity X hyper scooter.
Charalampos Grigoriou attended Flash Motors’ CES exhibit to support the latter’s raffle event, where $10,000 cash and an Infinity X were given away.
Charalampos Grigoriou, a MMA Fighter and brand ambassador for Flash Motors