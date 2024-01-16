Dynamic Growth Drives Food Product Machinery Market

Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The food product machinery market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $39.82 billion in 2023 to $42.73 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Projections indicate continued strong growth, with the market size expected to reach $55.85 billion by 2028, driven by a noteworthy CAGR of 6.9%. Key factors contributing to this expansion include the expanding food and beverage industry, economic stability fostering growth in food product machinery manufacturing, and innovative advancements in food product machinery.

Expanding Food and Beverage Industry as a Growth Catalyst

The growing scope of the food and beverage industry is anticipated to be a driving force behind the increased demand for food product machinery. Encompassing companies engaged in processing, packaging, and distributing raw food materials, the food and beverage industry transforms these into consumer food products. Food product machinery plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, consistency, and safety in production processes, contributing to the diverse range of products available in the market. For example, fortified or functional foods and beverages' retail sales value in the United States rose to $68.9 billion in 2021, demonstrating a 3.5% increase compared to 2021. This trend is expected to boost the food product machinery market.

Economic Stability Fueling Growth in Manufacturing

The growth of the food product machinery manufacturing market is supported by the stable economic growth forecasted in both developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021, with recovering commodity prices contributing to economic growth. Stable economic conditions are anticipated in developed economies, with emerging markets outpacing developed ones in growth. This economic stability is expected to drive investments in end-user markets, propelling the food product machinery market during the forecast period.

Innovative Advancements in Food Product Machinery

Major companies in the food product machinery market are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge. Notably, GEA Group AG introduced the CutMaster Generation 3, a food processing machine integrated with AC technology for preparing various products such as sausages, poultry, fish, and plant-based items. This innovation incorporates customer-driven technological enhancements, including integrated AC drives, enhancing flexibility, reliability, hygiene, and longevity.

Elevating Bakery Production with High-Performance Continuous Baking Ovens

In the bakery machinery and equipment segment, manufacturers are offering high-performance continuous baking ovens to enhance production efficiency and quality consistency. Unlike batch ovens, continuous baking ovens enable cooking or baking on a continuous line, ensuring operational consistency. These ovens support various cooking methods and provide faster bake times, precise control, improved quality consistency, and reduced product waste compared to traditional batch ovens. Continuous baking also reduces labor costs and saves energy.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

In 2023, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the food product machinery market, with Asia-Pacific securing the second-largest position.

The food product machinery market segments –

1) By Type: Dairy Product Plant Machinery And Equipment, Bakery Machinery And Equipment, Meat And Poultry Processing And Preparation Machinery, Other Commercial Food Products Machinery

2) By Product: Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigerators, Slicers & Dicers, Other Products

3) By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

4) By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual

Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food product machinery market size, food product machinery market drivers and trends, food product machinery market major players, food product machinery market competitors' revenues, food product machinery market positioning, and food product machinery market growth across geographies. The food product machinery market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

