Local products favoured for Tết gift hampers

VIETNAM, January 16 -

HCM CITY — Many local products are favored by customers and chosen for Tết gift hampers in HCM City.

Some regional specialties such as Bình Phước cashew nuts, Cần Giờ dried fish, Sóc Trăng Chinese sausage, Trà Vinh cylindric glutinous rice cake, Bình Thuận fish sauce, dried shrimp, macadamia nuts, and prawn cracker are the most popular products among customers this year.

According to many small retailers, this year customers have prioritised buying Tết gift hampers of regional specialities with mid-range prices instead of expensive gift hampers that have imported products and beautiful designs.

Many businesses and retailers in the city also promote promotional activities for consumers to shop early for Tết.

At Co.opmart supermarkets, the hampers are carefully selected to ensure quality.

From now until January 24, 2024, at Co.opmart supermarkets, there will be more than 2,000 Tết related products discounted by 50 per cent or more, along with millions of Tết gifts delivered to member customers.

Co.opmart and Co.opXtra also launched 2024 Tết gift hampers with Co.op's own products, along with many local products.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, director of Co.opmart and Marketing Director of Saigon Co.op, said that customers shopping for Tết 2024 at Co.opmart will experience many promotional activities and discounts.

Similarly, LOTTE Mart launches Tết gift hampers with affordable prices and variety of designs to reach every consumer's demands.

Besides hampers, customers also want to buy individual items as gifts. Retailers are also offering free packaging to customers who want to choose products to put in gift hampers.

Shopping websites are also flooded with hampers these days, but experts said, as always, when buying online, buyers should be careful.

During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tết (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.

Gift baskets from supermarkets and enterprises include typical items for Tết such as confectionery, cooking oil, soft drinks, instant coffee, wine, and Tết jams.

Their prices range from VNĐ200,000 to several million đồng. —VNS