Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Significant increase in net interest income, robust loan growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics highlight the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full-year 2023, Mercantile reported net income of $82.2 million, or $5.13 per diluted share, compared with net income of $61.1 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, for the full-year 2022.

“We are very pleased to report another year of outstanding financial results,” said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. “Our robust operating performance was driven by a substantial increase in net interest income, which was up approximately 22 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 mainly due to a higher net interest margin and solid commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth. As demonstrated by the continuing growth in the loan portfolio and sustained strength in asset quality metrics, our lending team remains focused on meeting the credit needs of existing clients and developing relationships with new customers while adhering to sound underwriting practices. We believe our strong overall financial condition positions us to successfully meet challenges arising from changing operating environments.”

Full-year highlights include:

  • Substantial increase in net interest income depicting net interest margin expansion and loan growth
  • Notable increases in several treasury management fee income categories
  • Strong commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
  • Solid capital position
  • Announced higher first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend, representing increases of approximately 3 percent and 6 percent from the dividends paid during the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively

Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $57.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, down $1.5 million, or 2.6 percent, from $58.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $48.7 million, down $2.0 million, or 4.0 percent, from $50.7 million during the respective 2022 period as increased yields on earning assets and loan growth were more than offset by a higher cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, up $0.5 million, or 6.3 percent, from $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income reflected higher levels of virtually all fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 3.92 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 4.30 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.95 percent during the current-year fourth quarter, an increase from 4.95 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.53 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 5.49 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the period of November 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 2.03 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 0.65 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, driven by deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Total revenue was $226 million during 2023, up $35.4 million, or 18.6 percent, from $190 million during 2022. Net interest income during 2023 was $194 million, up $35.3 million, or 22.3 percent, from $158 million during 2022 primarily due to an improved net interest margin and loan growth. Excluding gains on the sales of other real estate owned during 2023 and a bank owned life insurance claim in 2022, noninterest income was up $0.2 million in 2023 compared to 2022, mainly reflecting growth in credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset lower levels of mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts.

The net interest margin was 4.05 percent in 2023, up from 3.32 percent in the prior-year. The yield on average earning assets was 5.68 percent during 2023, an increase from 3.82 percent during 2022. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.25 percent during 2023, up from 4.50 percent during 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the FOMC substantially raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 525 basis points during the period of March 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 64 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds rose from 0.50 percent in 2022 to 1.63 percent in 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowings, stemming from the increased interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in time deposits, reflecting deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.8 million and $3.1 million during the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. During all of 2023 and 2022, Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $7.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the 2023 periods primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth, slower residential mortgage loan prepayment rates and the associated extended average life of the portfolio, and changes in environmental factors reflecting heightened inherent risk in the commercial construction loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the 2022 periods was necessitated by the net increase in required reserve levels stemming from changes to several environmental factors that largely reflected enhanced inherent risk within the commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios, loan growth, and increased specific reserves for certain distressed loan relationships. A higher reserve for residential mortgage loans reflecting slower principal prepayment rates also impacted provision expense during 2022. Economic forecasts were relatively stable during 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income during 2023 was $32.1 million, representing a marginal increase from the amount recorded during 2022. Gains on sales of other real estate owned totaling $0.4 million were included in noninterest income during 2023, while a bank owned life insurance claim of $0.5 million was included in noninterest income during 2022. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 stemmed from increases in virtually all fee income categories. The higher level of noninterest income during 2023 primarily reflected increased credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset decreased mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts. The growth in credit and debit card income and payroll servicing fees during the 2023 periods mainly resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers. The decline in service charges on accounts year over year reflected a higher earnings credit rate in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $29.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $28.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter.   Noninterest expense during 2023 was $115 million, compared to $108 million during 2022. Overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2023 included contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation (“Foundation”) and one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.1 million, while overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million contribution to the Foundation. Overhead costs during 2023 included contributions to the Foundation, a loss on the sale of a former branch facility, and the aforementioned one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.8 million, while overhead costs during 2022 included contributions to the Foundation and a loss on the sale of a former branch facility totaling $1.8 million. Excluding these transactions, the increases in noninterest expense during the 2023 periods primarily stemmed from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The increases in overhead costs during the 2023 periods also resulted from higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting an increased industry-wide assessment rate, interest rate swap collateral holding costs, health insurance claims, and occupancy costs. A larger bonus accrual also contributed to the higher level of noninterest expense during the full-year 2023.

Mr. Kaminski commented, “The notable increase in net interest income during 2023 compared to the previous year primarily reflected a significantly improved net interest margin and continuing loan portfolio expansion. We are pleased with the growth in several key fee income categories, reflecting the effective marketing of treasury management products and services, and remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner. Overhead cost control continues to be a top priority, and we regularly review our expense structure to identify opportunities to enhance operating efficiency while continuing to provide our clients with exceptional service and a wide array of market-leading products and services to meet their banking needs.”

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $5.35 billion, up $481 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $387 million, or 9.9 percent, during 2023, mainly reflecting growth in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $267 million and $121 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $178 million and $20.6 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2023.   Commercial loans, which grew 8.5 percent during 2023, increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $44 million and $291 million during the fourth quarter and all of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns primarily stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from refinancing debt on the secondary market and sales of assets. Interest-earning deposits increased $25.2 million during 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of December 31, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $311 million and $46 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, “We are very pleased with the strong level of commercial loan growth during 2023, especially when considering the significant amounts of full and partial paydowns that occurred during the year. Growth in commercial and industrial loans afforded members of our sales team with additional opportunities to enhance commercial banking-related fee income through the marketing of treasury management products and services and acquire local deposits. We believe future commercial loan expansion levels will continue to be solid in light of our robust loan pipeline and line availability on construction loans. The residential mortgage loan portfolio grew throughout 2023, as it did during all of 2022, despite persistent market challenges, including limited inventory levels and the higher interest rate environment.”

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $3.90 billion, up $188 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2022.   Local deposits and brokered deposits increased $19.7 million and $168 million, respectively, during 2023. Wholesale funds were $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023, compared to $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022.   Wholesale funds totaling $431 million were obtained during 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 32 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $7.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined marginally during 2023.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans. During the full-year 2023, loan charge-offs of $0.9 million slightly exceeded recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs, providing for a negligible level of net loan charge-offs.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, “Our asset quality measures stayed strong throughout 2023, demonstrating our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in a sound and vigilant manner and our borrowers’ abilities to effectively address issues stemming from the current operating environment, including higher interest rates and related increase in debt service requirements. We believe our robust loan review program and focus on early recognition and reporting of deteriorating credit relationships should position us to identify any emerging credit issues and limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition. Our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios have not exhibited any systemic credit problems, such as elevated delinquency levels, and we remain pleased with the performance of both portfolio segments.”

Capital Position

Shareholders’ equity totaled $522 million as of December 31, 2023, up $80.7 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintained a “well-capitalized” position as of December 31, 2023, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent, compared to 13.7 percent as of December 31, 2022. At year-end 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $177 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a “well-capitalized” institution.  

All of Mercantile’s investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $50.5 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution would approximate $127 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,125,662 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, “As evidenced by our Board of Directors’ declaration of an increased first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments while supporting sustained loan growth. We believe our robust overall financial condition, including a strong capital position, pristine asset quality metrics, solid operating performance, and significant loan origination prospects, should allow us to effectively address any issues resulting from shifting economic conditions. Our strong financial condition throughout all of 2023, along with expected loan portfolio expansion, give us confidence that solid operating results can be attained in future periods as we strive to remain a steady and profitable performer.”

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced fourth quarter 2023 conference call on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company’s operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile’s website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals, and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.   Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.4 billion and operates 43 banking offices.   Mercantile Bank Corporation’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MBWM.” For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.   Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements.   Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

  Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.
President and CEO
616-726-1502
rkaminski@mercbank.com 
 Charles Christmas
Executive Vice President and CFO
616-726-1202
cchristmas@mercbank.com
     



             
Mercantile Bank Corporation            
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results            
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    DECEMBER 31,   DECEMBER 31,   DECEMBER 31,
    2023   2022   2021
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $ 70,408,000   $ 61,894,000   $ 59,405,000  
Other interest-earning assets   60,125,000     34,878,000     915,755,000  
Total cash and cash equivalents   130,533,000     96,772,000     975,160,000  
             
Securities available for sale   617,092,000     602,936,000     592,743,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   21,513,000     17,721,000     18,002,000  
Mortgage loans held for sale   18,607,000     3,565,000     16,117,000  
             
Loans   4,303,758,000     3,916,619,000     3,453,459,000  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,914,000 )   (42,246,000 )   (35,363,000 )
Loans, net   4,253,844,000     3,874,373,000     3,418,096,000  
             
Premises and equipment, net   50,928,000     51,476,000     57,298,000  
Bank owned life insurance   85,668,000     80,727,000     75,242,000  
Goodwill   49,473,000     49,473,000     49,473,000  
Other assets   125,566,000     95,576,000     55,618,000  
             
Total assets $ 5,353,224,000   $ 4,872,619,000   $ 5,257,749,000  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,247,640,000   $ 1,604,750,000   $ 1,677,952,000  
Interest-bearing   2,653,278,000     2,108,061,000     2,405,241,000  
Total deposits   3,900,918,000     3,712,811,000     4,083,193,000  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   229,734,000     194,340,000     197,463,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   467,910,000     308,263,000     374,000,000  
Subordinated debentures   49,644,000     48,958,000     48,244,000  
Subordinated notes   88,971,000     88,628,000     73,646,000  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   93,902,000     78,211,000     24,644,000  
Total liabilities   4,831,079,000     4,431,211,000     4,801,190,000  
             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Common stock   295,106,000     290,436,000     285,752,000  
Retained earnings   277,526,000     216,313,000     174,536,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (50,487,000 )   (65,341,000 )   (3,729,000 )
Total shareholders' equity   522,145,000     441,408,000     456,559,000  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,353,224,000   $ 4,872,619,000   $ 5,257,749,000  
             



Mercantile Bank Corporation                        
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results                        
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                         
  THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
INTEREST INCOME                        
Loans, including fees $   68,876,000   $   53,787,000   $   253,108,000   $   166,848,000  
Investment securities     3,312,000       2,841,000       12,704,000       10,337,000  
Other interest-earning assets     1,615,000       1,650,000       5,546,000       4,654,000  
Total interest income     73,803,000       58,278,000       271,358,000       181,839,000  
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE                        
Deposits     19,015,000       4,040,000       55,444,000       10,037,000  
Short-term borrowings     781,000       141,000       2,847,000       294,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,252,000       1,595,000       11,367,000       7,125,000  
Other borrowed money     2,106,000       1,845,000       8,155,000       6,139,000  
Total interest expense     25,154,000       7,621,000       77,813,000       23,595,000  
                         
Net interest income     48,649,000       50,657,000       193,545,000       158,244,000  
                         
Provision for credit losses     1,800,000       3,050,000       7,700,000       6,550,000  
                         
Net interest income after                        
provision for credit losses     46,849,000       47,607,000       185,845,000       151,694,000  
                         
NONINTEREST INCOME                        
Service charges on accounts     1,543,000       1,463,000       4,954,000       5,952,000  
Mortgage banking income     1,766,000       1,673,000       7,595,000       8,664,000  
Credit and debit card income     2,197,000       2,115,000       8,914,000       8,216,000  
Interest rate swap income     1,224,000       1,141,000       3,946,000       3,488,000  
Payroll services     601,000       543,000       2,509,000       2,178,000  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   276,000       368,000       1,500,000       1,678,000  
Gain on sale of other real estate owned   28,000       0       419,000       0  
Other income     665,000       502,000       2,306,000       1,901,000  
Total noninterest income     8,300,000       7,805,000       32,143,000       32,077,000  
                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                        
Salaries and benefits     18,400,000       17,282,000       68,801,000       65,124,000  
Occupancy     2,521,000       2,194,000       9,150,000       8,362,000  
Furniture and equipment     871,000       792,000       3,464,000       3,614,000  
Data processing costs     2,537,000       3,156,000       11,618,000       12,359,000  
Charitable foundation contributions     250,000       1,005,000       666,000       1,514,000  
Other expense     5,361,000       4,112,000       21,590,000       17,008,000  
Total noninterest expense     29,940,000       28,541,000       115,289,000       107,981,000  
                         
Income before federal income                        
tax expense     25,209,000       26,871,000       102,699,000       75,790,000  
                         
Federal income tax expense     5,179,000       5,068,000       20,482,000       14,727,000  
                         
Net Income $   20,030,000   $   21,803,000   $   82,217,000   $   61,063,000  
                         
Basic earnings per share   $1.25     $1.37     $5.13     $3.85  
Diluted earnings per share   $1.25     $1.37     $5.13     $3.85  
                         
Average basic shares outstanding     16,044,223       15,887,983       16,015,678       15,859,889  
Average diluted shares outstanding     16,044,223       15,887,983       16,015,678       15,859,901  
                         



Mercantile Bank Corporation                            
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results                            
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarterly   Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022        
    4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   4th Qtr   2023   2022
EARNINGS                            
Net interest income $ 48,649     48,961     47,551     48,384     50,657     193,545     158,244  
Provision for credit losses $ 1,800     3,300     2,000     600     3,050     7,700     6,550  
Noninterest income $ 8,300     9,246     7,645     6,952     7,805     32,143     32,077  
Noninterest expense $ 29,940     28,920     27,829     28,600     28,541     115,289     107,981  
Net income before federal income                            
tax expense $ 25,209     25,987     25,367     26,136     26,871     102,699     75,790  
Net income $ 20,030     20,855     20,357     20,975     21,803     82,217     61,063  
Basic earnings per share $ 1.25     1.30     1.27     1.31     1.37     5.13     3.85  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25     1.30     1.27     1.31     1.37     5.13     3.85  
Average basic shares outstanding   16,044,223     16,018,419     16,003,372     15,996,138     15,887,983     16,015,678     15,859,889  
Average diluted shares outstanding   16,044,223     16,018,419     16,003,372     15,996,138     15,887,983     16,015,678     15,859,901  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets   1.52%     1.60%     1.64%     1.75%     1.75%     1.62%     1.21%  
Return on average equity   16.04%     17.07%     17.23%     18.76%     20.26%     17.24%     14.07%  
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)   3.92%     3.98%     4.05%     4.28%     4.30%     4.05%     3.32%  
Efficiency ratio   52.57%     49.68%     50.42%     51.69%     48.82%     51.08%     56.74%  
Full-time equivalent employees   651     643     665     633     630     651     630  
                             
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS                          
Yield on loans   6.53%     6.37%     6.19%     5.90%     5.49%     6.25%     4.50%  
Yield on securities   2.18%     2.13%     2.00%     1.95%     1.91%     2.06%     1.72%  
Yield on other interest-earning assets 5.31%     5.26%     4.88%     4.18%     3.60%     5.14%     1.05%  
Yield on total earning assets   5.95%     5.78%     5.61%     5.35%     4.95%     5.68%     3.82%  
Yield on total assets   5.61%     5.45%     5.30%     5.06%     4.68%     5.36%     3.60%  
Cost of deposits   1.94%     1.67%     1.36%     0.87%     0.42%     1.48%     0.26%  
Cost of borrowed funds   3.15%     2.98%     2.90%     2.51%     2.13%     2.90%     1.96%  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.96%     2.69%     2.37%     1.72%     1.10%     2.47%     0.82%  
Cost of funds (total earning assets)   2.03%     1.80%     1.56%     1.07%     0.65%     1.63%     0.50%  
Cost of funds (total assets)   1.91%     1.70%     1.48%     1.01%     0.61%     1.54%     0.47%  
                             
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY                            
Total mortgage loans originated $ 88,187     108,602     117,563     71,991     90,794     386,343     613,779  
Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 75,365     93,520     100,941     56,728     79,604     326,554     479,334  
Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 12,822     15,082     16,622     15,263     11,190     59,789     134,445  
Total saleable mortgage loans $ 59,135     69,305     50,734     24,904     29,948     204,078     217,763  
Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,487     2,386     1,570     950     1,401     6,393     8,135  
                             
CAPITAL                            
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.91%     8.33%     8.43%     8.61%     8.12%     8.91%     8.12%  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.84%     10.64%     10.73%     10.66%     10.09%     10.84%     10.09%  
Common equity risk-based capital ratio 10.07%     10.41%     10.25%     10.25%     10.08%     10.07%     10.08%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.99%     11.38%     11.24%     11.27%     11.12%     10.99%     11.12%  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.69%     14.21%     14.03%     14.11%     14.00%     13.69%     14.00%  
Tier 1 capital $ 570,730     554,634     537,802     520,918     503,855     570,730     503,855  
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 710,905     692,252     671,323     652,509     634,729     710,905     634,729  
Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,192,970     4,872,424     4,784,428     4,623,631     4,533,091     5,192,970     4,533,091  
Book value per common share $ 32.38     30.16     29.89     29.21     27.60     32.38     27.60  
Tangible book value per common share $ 29.31     27.06     26.78     26.09     24.47     29.31     24.47  
Cash dividend per common share $ 0.34     0.34     0.33     0.33     0.32     1.34     1.26  
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Gross loan charge-offs $ 53     243     461     106     72     863     292  
Recoveries $ 160     230     305     137     149     832     1,025  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (107 )   13     156     (31 )   (77 )   31     (733 )
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (0.01% )   < 0.01%     0.02%     < (0.01% )   (0.01% )   < 0.01%     (0.02% )
Allowance for credit losses $ 49,914     48,008     44,721     42,877     42,246     49,914     42,246  
Allowance to loans   1.16%     1.17%     1.10%     1.08%     1.08%     1.16%     1.08%  
Nonperforming loans $ 3,415     5,889     2,099     7,782     7,728     3,415     7,728  
Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 200     51     661     661     0     200     0  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.08%     0.14%     0.05%     0.20%     0.20%     0.08%     0.20%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07%     0.11%     0.05%     0.17%     0.16%     0.07%     0.16%  
                             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION                        
Residential real estate:                            
Land development $ 1     1     2     8     29     1     29  
Construction $ 0     0     0     0     124     0     124  
Owner occupied / rental $ 3,095     1,913     1,793     1,952     1,304     3,095     1,304  
Commercial real estate:                            
Land development $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Construction $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Owner occupied $ 270     738     716     829     248     270     248  
Non-owner occupied $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Non-real estate:                            
Commercial assets $ 249     3,288     249     5,654     6,023     249     6,023  
Consumer assets $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,615     5,940     2,760     8,443     7,728     3,615     7,728  
                             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON                          
Beginning balance $ 5,940     2,760     8,443     7,728     1,416     7,728     2,468  
Additions $ 2,166     4,163     273     1,323     6,368     7,925     6,770  
Return to performing status $ 0     0     0     (31 )   0     (31 )   (373 )
Principal payments $ (4,402 )   (166 )   (5,526 )   (515 )   (56 )   (10,609 )   (1,042 )
Sale proceeds $ (51 )   (661 )   0     0     0     (712 )   0  
Loan charge-offs $ (38 )   (156 )   (430 )   (62 )   0     (686 )   (95 )
Valuation write-downs $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Ending balance $ 3,615     5,940     2,760     8,443     7,728     3,615     7,728  
                             
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION                            
Commercial:                            
Commercial & industrial $ 1,254,586     1,184,993     1,229,588     1,190,982     1,201,672     1,254,586     1,201,672  
Land development & construction $ 74,752     72,921     72,682     66,233     61,873     74,752     61,873  
Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 717,667     671,083     659,201     630,186     639,192     717,667     639,192  
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,035,684     1,000,411     957,221     975,735     979,214     1,035,684     979,214  
Multi-family & residential rental $ 332,609     308,229     287,285     294,825     266,468     332,609     266,468  
Total commercial $ 3,415,298     3,237,637     3,205,977     3,157,961     3,148,419     3,415,298     3,148,419  
Retail:                            
1-4 family mortgages $ 837,407     816,849     795,661     757,006     716,670     837,407     716,670  
Other consumer $ 51,053     49,890     50,205     50,561     51,530     51,053     51,530  
Total retail $ 888,460     866,739     845,866     807,567     768,200     888,460     768,200  
Total loans $ 4,303,758     4,104,376     4,051,843     3,965,528     3,916,619     4,303,758     3,916,619  
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Loans $ 4,303,758     4,104,376     4,051,843     3,965,528     3,916,619     4,303,758     3,916,619  
Securities $ 638,605     613,818     630,485     637,694     620,657     638,605     620,657  
Other interest-earning assets $ 60,125     201,436     138,663     10,787     34,878     60,125     34,878  
Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,002,488     4,919,630     4,820,991     4,614,009     4,572,154     5,002,488     4,572,154  
Total assets $ 5,353,224     5,251,012     5,137,587     4,895,874     4,872,619     5,353,224     4,872,619  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,247,640     1,309,672     1,371,633     1,376,782     1,604,750     1,247,640     1,604,750  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,653,278     2,591,063     2,385,156     2,221,236     2,108,061     2,653,278     2,108,061  
Total deposits $ 3,900,918     3,900,735     3,756,789     3,598,018     3,712,811     3,900,918     3,712,811  
Total borrowed funds $ 837,335     761,431     826,558     761,509     641,295     837,335     641,295  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,490,613     3,352,494     3,211,714     2,982,745     2,749,356     3,490,613     2,749,356  
Shareholders' equity $ 522,145     483,211     478,702     467,372     441,408     522,145     441,408  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Loans $ 4,184,070     4,054,279     4,017,690     3,928,329     3,887,967     4,046,815     3,706,505  
Securities $ 618,517     626,714     634,607     627,628     606,390     626,842     613,365  
Other interest-earning assets $ 118,996     208,932     64,958     31,081     179,507     106,515     445,236  
Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,921,583     4,889,925     4,717,255     4,587,038     4,673,864     4,780,172     4,765,106  
Total assets $ 5,224,238     5,180,847     4,988,413     4,855,877     4,949,868     5,063,693     5,054,792  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,281,201     1,359,238     1,361,901     1,491,477     1,722,632     1,372,840     1,694,857  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,600,703     2,466,834     2,278,877     2,184,406     2,077,547     2,384,075     2,196,026  
Total deposits $ 3,881,904     3,826,072     3,640,778     3,675,883     3,800,179     3,756,915     3,890,883  
Total borrowed funds $ 773,491     806,376     827,105     676,724     667,864     771,286     692,434  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,374,194     3,273,210     3,105,982     2,861,130     2,745,411     3,155,361     2,888,460  
Shareholders' equity $ 495,431     484,624     473,983     453,524     426,897     477,027     433,858  


Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

