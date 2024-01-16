Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Significant increase in net interest income, robust loan growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics highlight the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full-year 2023, Mercantile reported net income of $82.2 million, or $5.13 per diluted share, compared with net income of $61.1 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, for the full-year 2022.



“We are very pleased to report another year of outstanding financial results,” said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. “Our robust operating performance was driven by a substantial increase in net interest income, which was up approximately 22 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 mainly due to a higher net interest margin and solid commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth. As demonstrated by the continuing growth in the loan portfolio and sustained strength in asset quality metrics, our lending team remains focused on meeting the credit needs of existing clients and developing relationships with new customers while adhering to sound underwriting practices. We believe our strong overall financial condition positions us to successfully meet challenges arising from changing operating environments.”

Full-year highlights include:

Substantial increase in net interest income depicting net interest margin expansion and loan growth

Notable increases in several treasury management fee income categories

Strong commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth

Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline

Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Solid capital position

Announced higher first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend, representing increases of approximately 3 percent and 6 percent from the dividends paid during the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively



Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $57.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, down $1.5 million, or 2.6 percent, from $58.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $48.7 million, down $2.0 million, or 4.0 percent, from $50.7 million during the respective 2022 period as increased yields on earning assets and loan growth were more than offset by a higher cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, up $0.5 million, or 6.3 percent, from $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income reflected higher levels of virtually all fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 3.92 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 4.30 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.95 percent during the current-year fourth quarter, an increase from 4.95 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.53 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 5.49 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the period of November 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 2.03 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 0.65 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, driven by deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Total revenue was $226 million during 2023, up $35.4 million, or 18.6 percent, from $190 million during 2022. Net interest income during 2023 was $194 million, up $35.3 million, or 22.3 percent, from $158 million during 2022 primarily due to an improved net interest margin and loan growth. Excluding gains on the sales of other real estate owned during 2023 and a bank owned life insurance claim in 2022, noninterest income was up $0.2 million in 2023 compared to 2022, mainly reflecting growth in credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset lower levels of mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts.

The net interest margin was 4.05 percent in 2023, up from 3.32 percent in the prior-year. The yield on average earning assets was 5.68 percent during 2023, an increase from 3.82 percent during 2022. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.25 percent during 2023, up from 4.50 percent during 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the FOMC substantially raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 525 basis points during the period of March 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 64 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds rose from 0.50 percent in 2022 to 1.63 percent in 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowings, stemming from the increased interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in time deposits, reflecting deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.8 million and $3.1 million during the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. During all of 2023 and 2022, Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $7.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the 2023 periods primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth, slower residential mortgage loan prepayment rates and the associated extended average life of the portfolio, and changes in environmental factors reflecting heightened inherent risk in the commercial construction loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the 2022 periods was necessitated by the net increase in required reserve levels stemming from changes to several environmental factors that largely reflected enhanced inherent risk within the commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios, loan growth, and increased specific reserves for certain distressed loan relationships. A higher reserve for residential mortgage loans reflecting slower principal prepayment rates also impacted provision expense during 2022. Economic forecasts were relatively stable during 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income during 2023 was $32.1 million, representing a marginal increase from the amount recorded during 2022. Gains on sales of other real estate owned totaling $0.4 million were included in noninterest income during 2023, while a bank owned life insurance claim of $0.5 million was included in noninterest income during 2022. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 stemmed from increases in virtually all fee income categories. The higher level of noninterest income during 2023 primarily reflected increased credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset decreased mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts. The growth in credit and debit card income and payroll servicing fees during the 2023 periods mainly resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers. The decline in service charges on accounts year over year reflected a higher earnings credit rate in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $29.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $28.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense during 2023 was $115 million, compared to $108 million during 2022. Overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2023 included contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation (“Foundation”) and one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.1 million, while overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million contribution to the Foundation. Overhead costs during 2023 included contributions to the Foundation, a loss on the sale of a former branch facility, and the aforementioned one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.8 million, while overhead costs during 2022 included contributions to the Foundation and a loss on the sale of a former branch facility totaling $1.8 million. Excluding these transactions, the increases in noninterest expense during the 2023 periods primarily stemmed from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The increases in overhead costs during the 2023 periods also resulted from higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting an increased industry-wide assessment rate, interest rate swap collateral holding costs, health insurance claims, and occupancy costs. A larger bonus accrual also contributed to the higher level of noninterest expense during the full-year 2023.

Mr. Kaminski commented, “The notable increase in net interest income during 2023 compared to the previous year primarily reflected a significantly improved net interest margin and continuing loan portfolio expansion. We are pleased with the growth in several key fee income categories, reflecting the effective marketing of treasury management products and services, and remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner. Overhead cost control continues to be a top priority, and we regularly review our expense structure to identify opportunities to enhance operating efficiency while continuing to provide our clients with exceptional service and a wide array of market-leading products and services to meet their banking needs.”

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $5.35 billion, up $481 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $387 million, or 9.9 percent, during 2023, mainly reflecting growth in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $267 million and $121 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $178 million and $20.6 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2023. Commercial loans, which grew 8.5 percent during 2023, increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $44 million and $291 million during the fourth quarter and all of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns primarily stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from refinancing debt on the secondary market and sales of assets. Interest-earning deposits increased $25.2 million during 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of December 31, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $311 million and $46 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, “We are very pleased with the strong level of commercial loan growth during 2023, especially when considering the significant amounts of full and partial paydowns that occurred during the year. Growth in commercial and industrial loans afforded members of our sales team with additional opportunities to enhance commercial banking-related fee income through the marketing of treasury management products and services and acquire local deposits. We believe future commercial loan expansion levels will continue to be solid in light of our robust loan pipeline and line availability on construction loans. The residential mortgage loan portfolio grew throughout 2023, as it did during all of 2022, despite persistent market challenges, including limited inventory levels and the higher interest rate environment.”

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $3.90 billion, up $188 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2022. Local deposits and brokered deposits increased $19.7 million and $168 million, respectively, during 2023. Wholesale funds were $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023, compared to $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022. Wholesale funds totaling $431 million were obtained during 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 32 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $7.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined marginally during 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans. During the full-year 2023, loan charge-offs of $0.9 million slightly exceeded recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs, providing for a negligible level of net loan charge-offs.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, “Our asset quality measures stayed strong throughout 2023, demonstrating our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in a sound and vigilant manner and our borrowers’ abilities to effectively address issues stemming from the current operating environment, including higher interest rates and related increase in debt service requirements. We believe our robust loan review program and focus on early recognition and reporting of deteriorating credit relationships should position us to identify any emerging credit issues and limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition. Our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios have not exhibited any systemic credit problems, such as elevated delinquency levels, and we remain pleased with the performance of both portfolio segments.”

Capital Position

Shareholders’ equity totaled $522 million as of December 31, 2023, up $80.7 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintained a “well-capitalized” position as of December 31, 2023, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent, compared to 13.7 percent as of December 31, 2022. At year-end 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $177 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a “well-capitalized” institution.

All of Mercantile’s investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $50.5 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution would approximate $127 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,125,662 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, “As evidenced by our Board of Directors’ declaration of an increased first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments while supporting sustained loan growth. We believe our robust overall financial condition, including a strong capital position, pristine asset quality metrics, solid operating performance, and significant loan origination prospects, should allow us to effectively address any issues resulting from shifting economic conditions. Our strong financial condition throughout all of 2023, along with expected loan portfolio expansion, give us confidence that solid operating results can be attained in future periods as we strive to remain a steady and profitable performer.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 70,408,000 $ 61,894,000 $ 59,405,000 Other interest-earning assets 60,125,000 34,878,000 915,755,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 130,533,000 96,772,000 975,160,000 Securities available for sale 617,092,000 602,936,000 592,743,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,513,000 17,721,000 18,002,000 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,607,000 3,565,000 16,117,000 Loans 4,303,758,000 3,916,619,000 3,453,459,000 Allowance for credit losses (49,914,000 ) (42,246,000 ) (35,363,000 ) Loans, net 4,253,844,000 3,874,373,000 3,418,096,000 Premises and equipment, net 50,928,000 51,476,000 57,298,000 Bank owned life insurance 85,668,000 80,727,000 75,242,000 Goodwill 49,473,000 49,473,000 49,473,000 Other assets 125,566,000 95,576,000 55,618,000 Total assets $ 5,353,224,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,257,749,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,247,640,000 $ 1,604,750,000 $ 1,677,952,000 Interest-bearing 2,653,278,000 2,108,061,000 2,405,241,000 Total deposits 3,900,918,000 3,712,811,000 4,083,193,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 229,734,000 194,340,000 197,463,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 467,910,000 308,263,000 374,000,000 Subordinated debentures 49,644,000 48,958,000 48,244,000 Subordinated notes 88,971,000 88,628,000 73,646,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 93,902,000 78,211,000 24,644,000 Total liabilities 4,831,079,000 4,431,211,000 4,801,190,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 295,106,000 290,436,000 285,752,000 Retained earnings 277,526,000 216,313,000 174,536,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (50,487,000 ) (65,341,000 ) (3,729,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 522,145,000 441,408,000 456,559,000 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,353,224,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,257,749,000







Mercantile Bank Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 68,876,000 $ 53,787,000 $ 253,108,000 $ 166,848,000 Investment securities 3,312,000 2,841,000 12,704,000 10,337,000 Other interest-earning assets 1,615,000 1,650,000 5,546,000 4,654,000 Total interest income 73,803,000 58,278,000 271,358,000 181,839,000 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 19,015,000 4,040,000 55,444,000 10,037,000 Short-term borrowings 781,000 141,000 2,847,000 294,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,252,000 1,595,000 11,367,000 7,125,000 Other borrowed money 2,106,000 1,845,000 8,155,000 6,139,000 Total interest expense 25,154,000 7,621,000 77,813,000 23,595,000 Net interest income 48,649,000 50,657,000 193,545,000 158,244,000 Provision for credit losses 1,800,000 3,050,000 7,700,000 6,550,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,849,000 47,607,000 185,845,000 151,694,000 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on accounts 1,543,000 1,463,000 4,954,000 5,952,000 Mortgage banking income 1,766,000 1,673,000 7,595,000 8,664,000 Credit and debit card income 2,197,000 2,115,000 8,914,000 8,216,000 Interest rate swap income 1,224,000 1,141,000 3,946,000 3,488,000 Payroll services 601,000 543,000 2,509,000 2,178,000 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 276,000 368,000 1,500,000 1,678,000 Gain on sale of other real estate owned 28,000 0 419,000 0 Other income 665,000 502,000 2,306,000 1,901,000 Total noninterest income 8,300,000 7,805,000 32,143,000 32,077,000 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 18,400,000 17,282,000 68,801,000 65,124,000 Occupancy 2,521,000 2,194,000 9,150,000 8,362,000 Furniture and equipment 871,000 792,000 3,464,000 3,614,000 Data processing costs 2,537,000 3,156,000 11,618,000 12,359,000 Charitable foundation contributions 250,000 1,005,000 666,000 1,514,000 Other expense 5,361,000 4,112,000 21,590,000 17,008,000 Total noninterest expense 29,940,000 28,541,000 115,289,000 107,981,000 Income before federal income tax expense 25,209,000 26,871,000 102,699,000 75,790,000 Federal income tax expense 5,179,000 5,068,000 20,482,000 14,727,000 Net Income $ 20,030,000 $ 21,803,000 $ 82,217,000 $ 61,063,000 Basic earnings per share $1.25 $1.37 $5.13 $3.85 Diluted earnings per share $1.25 $1.37 $5.13 $3.85 Average basic shares outstanding 16,044,223 15,887,983 16,015,678 15,859,889 Average diluted shares outstanding 16,044,223 15,887,983 16,015,678 15,859,901





