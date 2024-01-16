State of DE offices in NCC & Kent Counties will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, State of Delaware offices in New Castle and Kent Counties will open at 10 a.m. Non-essential employees in New Castle and Kent Counties do not report until 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.
