Electric Steering System Market Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Power Steering (EPS) uses an electric motor to assist the driver of the vehicle. Electric steering is increasingly replacing hydraulic steering in the automotive industry. Electric steering mechanism is a combination of various linkages that are intended to turn the vehicle in a minimum radius without overturning it. It uses an electric motor and provides increased steering capabilities with less effort required by the driver. It doesn’t have hose, fluid, drive belt, pulley, and pump, thereby making the driving experience smooth and relaxing. EPS improves fuel efficiency & driving experience, assists to reduce power, and provides precision turning. Furthermore, increase in demand for safety and luxury is expected to drive the electric steering system market growth over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Gaining the same flow of goods in the market is certainly a major challenge now due to slow restarting of plant operations. In addition, suppliers may have to wait for a long time to revive the demand.

Due to nationwide lockdown, companies have faced consequent delays in delivery that might impact the market at multiple levels from postponed new car model launches, shattered supply chains, financially drained SMEs, and dampened vehicle sales.

The impact of the coronavirus has affected the sales of automobiles in every country, which is expected to impact the electric transporters market as well.

The coronavirus outbreak has heavily impacted the manufacturing industry's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) while parts suppliers have yet to return to full production capacity.

The disrupted supply chain is expected to impact the profitability of every industry involved in manufacturing. Some economies may even enter into recession period due to this impact.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increase in vehicle production and regulatory push toward efficient technologies are expected to spur the demand for electric steering system over the forecast period. Moreover, higher cost of EPS compared to traditional steering systems and lack of traditional steering feel is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, penetration in commercial vehicles and enabling ADAS features in vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Rise in population and increase in urbanization have created a huge demand for automobiles across the globe, resulting in huge vehicle production. Increase in production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in developing and developed countries, owing to the growth of the transportation sector, is expected to augment the growth of the market. In addition, adopting efficient ways to attract more customers is projected to boost the electric steering system market over the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

The competitive level of manufacturing companies has increased rapidly in the past decade, which has enforced automakers to adopt new technology advancements and innovations. Huge investments are made by manufacturers to innovate advanced technologies to become more competitive in the market or sustain their position in the market. Therefore, increase in advancement in the automobile industry fuels the growth of the electric steering system market and is expected drive further over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Showa Corporation, Mando Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., ThyssenKrupp Ag, China Automotive Systems Inc., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Electric Steering JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Steering Wheel

Steering Column

Sensors

Steering Gear

Mechanical Rack and Pinion

Electronic Control Unit

Electric Motor

Bearing

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫

Brush Motor

Brushless Motor

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Rack Assist Type (REPS)

Colum Assist Type (CEPS)

Pinion Assist Type (PEPS)

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦

Rigid

Collapsible

