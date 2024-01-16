Epigenetics Market Predicted to Garner USD 12.7 Billion By 2033, At CAGR 19.2% | Exclusive Report by Marketresearch.biz

According to Marketresearch.biz, the increase in global cancer cases propels the growth of drugs derived from epigenetic research, effectively targeting specific cancer types and reducing treatment costs worldwide. Recent research highlights epigenetics' significance in bowel cancer progression, impacting gene availability and expression without genetic code alteration.

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The epigenetics market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 with a significant growth and is projected to reach at USD 12.7 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 19.2%.



The epigenetics market is witnessing substantial growth compelled by the surge in demand for advanced technologies and the growing pervasiveness of cancer and AIDS globally. Epigenetics, known for its use in non-oncology conditions, presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

Epigenetic pathways are straightforwardly linked to numerous health issues, comprising of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive health, and cognitive disorders. Advanced epigenetic instruments and genome sequencing are being designed to beat the limitations of traditional microarrays, by providing several benefits such as low sample concentration and lack of experimental biases.

The increasing occurrence of cancer has propelled the growth of drugs derived from epigenetic research, efficiently aiming specific cancer types and decreasing treatment costs globally. Notably, recent research highlights the importance of epigenetics in the progression of bowel cancer, enlightening its impact on gene availability and expression without changing the genetic code.

With a rise in global cancer cases, predominantly noted in recent statistics, the epigenetics market is poised for significant expansion. Advanced CRISPR-based technology augments to the momentum, permitting targeted manipulation of epigenetic identification marks for potential therapeutic applications. Government funds in healthcare research worldwide further support the market's growth, making sure the progression of high-quality standards to meet patient needs for better and more refined technologies.

Key Takeaways

Kits and reagents strongly hold the product analysis segment due to widespread application across various epigenetic experiments and procedures .

strongly hold the product analysis segment due to application across various and . NGS dominates the technique analysis market segment due to its potentiality to offer comprehensive genomic data, including epigenetic modifications across the genome.

the technique analysis market segment due to its to offer comprehensive genomic data, including across the genome. Cardiovascular diseases lead the application market segment due to rise in occurrence of these conditions and the recognition of epigenetic factors in their development.

lead the application market segment due to rise in occurrence of these conditions and the recognition of in their development. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies dominates the end-user market segment due to basic research and development in epigenetics , often working together with pharmaceutical companies for translational research.

companies dominates the end-user market segment due to basic research and development in , often working together with for translational research. North America rules the regional segment with 35% market share due to its advanced research infrastructure, substantial funding for biomedical research, and leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Driving Factors

New Technological Innovations

The epigenetics market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by advancements in technologies like CRISPR-based gene editing and single-cell epigenomics. These cutting-edge tools are revolutionizing the field, enabling deeper and more comprehensive studies. This technological leap is critical in fostering new discoveries in biology, biotechnology, and healthcare, significantly expanding the scope and potential of epigenetics research.

Innovative Diagnostic Applications

The utilization of epigenetic biomarkers for early disease detection, particularly in cancer diagnostics, marks a pivotal shift in the epigenetics market. This innovation in diagnostics is not only enhancing early disease detection but also shaping the future of personalized medicine, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the epigenetics market.

Restraining Factors

Huge expense of medical Instruments

Equipment used for epigenetic analysis such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and mass spectrometry are expensive investments that often prevent many research institutions with limited funds or in developing regions from purchasing these technologies. Due to affordability concerns, access is restricted thus restricting market expansion beyond well-funded organizations limiting democratization of epigenetic research applications.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 2.3 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 12.7 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 19.2% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 35% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Epigenetics market growth has been fuelled by an increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes, all of which contain epigenetic components. According to World Health Organization reports on chronic disease prevalence estimates; due to this significant surge, advanced diagnostic and treatment methods must be put in place as soon as possible. Epigenetic research plays an essential part in understanding disease mechanisms which opens doors for novel therapeutic approaches and expands epigenetic market size exponentially.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the epigenetics market with a strong position ascribed to active research in cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. Alliances among academic institutions, research organizations, and biotech industries, coupled with a well-established healthcare system, strengthen its leadership. Europe succeeds on strong research initiatives, investment, and key market players, while the Asia-Pacific region arises with growing funds, predominantly in China and Japan, likely significant market expansion driven by healthcare research, tailored medicine, and cumulative chronic diseases.

Segment Analysis

By product segment, kits and reagents form the core of the epigenetics market due to their widespread application across various epigenetic experiments and procedures. The Kits segment exhibits the largest share in epigenetics, contributing significantly to overall segment growth. Instruments such as sequencers and mass spectrometers are critical tools for epigenetic analysis, while enzymes play an essential role in changing DNA and histones.

In method analysis segment, DNA methylation is a leading method in epigenetics research. It's fundamental in understanding gene expression and regulation and is implicated in various diseases. This method's dominance is attributed to its established role in epigenetics and the increasing interest in its role in cancer and other diseases. Histone modifications are also crucial in understanding chromatin structure and function.

In technique analysis market segment, NGS is the dominant technique in epigenetics due to its ability to provide comprehensive genomic data, including epigenetic modifications across the genome. PCR & qPCR are essential for quantifying epigenetic changes. Mass spectrometry is used in protein modification analysis. The scalability and decreasing cost of NGS contribute to its widespread adoption.

By application market segment, cardiovascular diseases are gaining attention due to the increasing prevalence of these conditions and the recognition of epigenetic factors in their development. Oncology is a key application area, with epigenetics providing insights into cancer development and potential treatments.

In end-user market segment, academic and research institutes are important in epigenetics market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly investing in epigenetic research for drug development.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Enzymes

Equipment & Accessories

Software

Service

By Method

DNA Methylation

Histone Modifications

Other

By Technique

NGS

PCR & qPCR

Mass Spectrometry

Sonication

Other

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Developmental Biology

Other

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are industry leaders, known for their extensive range of research tools and reagents. Diagenode, QIAGEN, and Abcam Plc. specialize in providing high-quality kits and reagents for epigenetic research, with a strong focus on innovation and user-friendly solutions. Zymo Research and Active Motif stand out for their dedicated focus on epigenetic research, offering specialized products and services that cater to niche market needs. These key players in the epigenetics market drive the industry forward through their emphasis on technological advancement, diverse product offerings, and a focus on addressing the complex needs of epigenetic research.

Key Market Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Diagenode Inc.

Qiagen NV

Abcam Plc.

New England Biolabs

Agilent Technologies

Zymo Research

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Active Motif

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Roche Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Chroma Medicine, Inc

Promega Corporation

Hologic Inc.

AsisChem Inc.

BioVision Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2023 , Estée Lauder Companies Inc. shared its latest clinical research findings at the IFSCC Congress in Barcelona, Spain. a keynote address titled "Harnessing Epigenetics: from Anti-Aging to Age Reversal. This presentation highlighted the role of epigenetics in skin aging and the potential to reverse skin aging through understanding epigenetic signals.

, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. shared its latest clinical research findings at the IFSCC Congress in Barcelona, Spain. a keynote address titled "Harnessing Epigenetics: from Anti-Aging to Age Reversal. This presentation highlighted the role of epigenetics in skin aging and the potential to reverse skin aging through understanding epigenetic signals. In 2023 , FOXO Technologies Inc., a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, collaborates with DataRobot to leverage the power of artificial intelligence for epigenetic biomarker research in human longevity. This collaboration aims to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity.

, FOXO Technologies Inc., a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, collaborates with DataRobot to leverage the power of artificial intelligence for epigenetic biomarker research in human longevity. This collaboration aims to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity. In 2022, Yang et al. explored the potential of targeting histone methylation to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus. Their research focused on the development of epigenetic-based therapies for T2D, including drugs that target histone methylations.

