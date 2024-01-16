DIDWW Voice and SMS services now available through the Pabbly platform

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom operator providing premium quality two-way SIP trunking and SMS services, has recently integrated with Pabbly , a leading web-based automation platform. Through this collaboration, customers can leverage DIDWW Voice and SMS services to efficiently streamline their workflows by seamlessly connecting with various business and productivity applications.



Pabbly offers a unified platform that grants access to essential business applications such as automated form creation, email marketing, billing, and a host of other advanced features. Serving as an efficient translator between web APIs, Pabbly’s innovative software facilitates seamless interaction with over a thousand popular apps, including Salesforce CRM, Google Forms, Shopify, Trello, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and more. Pabbly enables highly scalable interactions between tools and online services that would be improbable without the presence of this platform.

The integration of DIDWW Voice and SMS services with Pabbly brings numerous connectivity options into play. For instance, this integration empowers non-SMS apps to send and receive SMS text messages while streamlining workflow automation. In addition, applications and CRM systems can now execute tasks based on inbound and outbound calls. This allows DIDWW customers to conveniently automate recurring tasks and business processes, thereby enhancing communications and engagement with their clients, leads, and partners.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, said, “Our collaboration with Pabbly not only expands our connectivity options but also empowers our users to automate tasks with ease. We believe this partnership will greatly enhance communications, workflows, and business processes for our customers and partners worldwide.”

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

