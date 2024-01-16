Antibacterial Drug Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Antibacterial Drugs Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Drug Class (Β-lactams, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracyclines, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, Phenicols, Other), by Route of Administration (Enteral, Parenteral, Other), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Antibacterial Drug market was valued at US$ 39,178.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing focus on Antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to beat the drugs designed to kill them. Resistant infections are difficult to treat. Antimicrobial resistance causes death of at least 1.27 million people globally and led to 5 million deaths in 2019. Every year, approximately 2.8 million AMR infections occur in the US. More than 35,000 people die due to these infections.

In order to deal with these infections, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has initiated several activities in the U.S. and globally to combat antimicrobial resistance. In 2023, CDC supported 700 public health research projects to better understand and combat antibacterial resistant drug resistant . CDC also invested approximately US$430 million to more than 200 institutions for innovations, therapeutics and diagnostics in 2023.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Antibacterial Drug Market?

COVID-19 presented an opportunity for the Antibacterial drugs Market players to play an expanded role in care. The growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe in the previous years triggered the use for antibacterials as treatment options for COVID cases. Furthermore, the rising relationship between technology and healthcare to enable access to care opened new revenue avenues for the market players over the forecast period. Telemedicine, increasing use of virtual appointments with healthcare professionals and doorstep delivery of medications has increasingly been adapted.

The Visiongain lead analyst comments.

“COVID-19 led to major disruptions in supply chain of essential drugs including antibiotics. There was a huge demand for antibacterial drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were reported with a secondary bacterial infections and there was a significant surge in demand for antibiotics and approximately 75 per cent hospitalized received antibiotics. However, it was also observed that due lack of supply chain many low income nations could not access antibiotic treatment during the pandemic. Thus having a mixed impact on low and high income economies”.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing prevalence of bacterial infections

Bacterial infections are the second-leading cause of death across the world. As per the Global Burden of Disease 2019 Antimicrobial Resistance collaborators, led by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and University of Oxford reported around 4.95 million deaths occur globally due to bacterial infections in 2019. This corresponds to 13.6%, or 1 in 8, of all global deaths. More than half of these deaths are caused by Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Approximately 75% of the deaths are attributed to lower respiratory infections (such as pneumonia), bloodstream infections, and peritoneal and intra-abdominal infections. The increasing number of bacterial infections has led to a rise in demand for treatment options for treating these infections. Bacterial infections cause several clinical issues in patients such as fatigue, fever, low immunity, etc which needs medical attention. Hence its essential to develop new therapies for treating bacterial infections and owing to this many companies are investing in development of novel drugs. Thus, high prevalence of bacterial infections leads to an increased demand for new treatment options and better healthcare facilities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Use of Artificial intelligence and machine learning for new drug discoveries

Researchers at MIT and McMaster University have identified a new antibiotic responsible for many drug-resistant infections using artificial intelligence. Once approved, the drug could help to combat Acinetobacter baumannii found in hospitals that leads to pneumonia, meningitis, and other serious infections. The new drug was identified from a library of ~7,000 potential drug compounds using a machine-learning model trained to evaluate whether a chemical compound will inhibit the growth of A. baumannii. This project was funded by the David Braley Center for Antibiotic Discovery, the Weston Family Foundation, the Audacious Project, the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute, the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against New and Emerging Threats program, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Accelerated Molecular Discovery program, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Genome Canada, the Faculty of Health Sciences of McMaster University, the Boris Family, a Marshall Scholarship, and the Department of Energy Biological and Environmental Research program. Another study screened 100 million compounds and used an algorithm to identify a molecule called halicin to inhibit E.coli and some other bacterial species.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Antibacterial Drugs market are AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc and Sanofi. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On November 2022, Sandoz invested EUR 50 million (US$ 49.92 million) into its European production to boost capacity for finished dose form penicillins. The company has planned EUR 250 million (US$ 272.82 million) of investments in its continental antibiotics network.

On October 2022, Merck and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) signed a licensing agreement for two preclinical antibacterial candidates for evaluation as potential components of combination regimens for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).

