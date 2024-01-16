OnlineCheckWriter.com Expands Cloud Banking Service for Entrepreneurs in New Zealand

The cloud banking service allows New Zealand business owners to open accounts in the USA remotely

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payment platform, has announced the expansion of its cloud banking service to benefit entrepreneurs and freelancers in New Zealand, enabling them to open US accounts remotely. This development empowers businesses in New Zealand by facilitating seamless payments to US vendors, affiliates, employees, and partners.

ZilBank.com's cloud banking service, offered through OnlineCheckWriter.com, aims to simplify international transactions with affordable costs. This makes business operations more efficient and affordable. Importantly, the service opens up significant growth opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the United States, offering access to a wider market and diverse business prospects and supporting significant cross-border business expansion.

OnlineCheckWriter.com's cloud banking simplifies managing multiple business accounts. Users can create and customize accounts for specific payments or business needs. The platform offers quick fund transfers between accounts with top-notch security. New Zealand businesses can benefit from features like virtual cards, international payments, bulk payments, early payments, and more.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, ZilBank.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, offers an all-in-one financial platform for businesses. OnlineCheckWriter.com, with over 865000 users and $67 billion in processed transactions, provides a comprehensive solution for various financial needs. The platform supports payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, checks, and more. The platform is connected to well-known accounting and payroll software and guarantees streamlined and affordable transactions in one place.

OnlineCheckWriter.com remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions. The expansion of its cloud banking service to New Zealand highlights the company's dedication to global business growth and financial inclusivity. The platform is valuable for small businesses, addressing issues like cash shortages and ensuring timely employee payments. As a SaaS payment platform, it offers a user-friendly and secure solution for small business owners and individuals managing personal finances. This fosters cash flow, innovation, and adaptability while easing global financial pressures for small businesses.



