Fungal Protein Market Size to Exceed USD 386.6 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 9.5%

Fungal Protein Market

The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fungal protein market generated $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $386.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, pricing strategies, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12731

Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Key Players

AB Mauri,

Angel Yeast,

Alltech,

Halcyon Proteins,

Kerry Group,

Lallemand, Inc.,

Royal DSM.,

Sensient Technologies Corporation,

and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e031076e47ec7d5a9f79d73ee1f21017

On the basis of food type, the yeast segment held more than four-fifths of the total market share of the global fungal protein market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the fusarium venenatum is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The demand for fungus-based protein products has increased due to changes in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in the use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufacturers.

Factors such as shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract manufacturers to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development to the market players.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the major share in the market. The ingredients used are cheaper as compared to organic ingredients; thus, the conventional segment is anticipated to account for a higher market share as compared to the organic segment.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12731

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth. Contrarily, product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients and surge in use of yeast extract in processed food industry are the factors estimated to present new opportunities in the next few years.

Key findings of the study

By type, the yeast segment held the highest share, accounting for 82.7% of the global fungal protein market.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the major share of 55.6% of the market

Region wise, Europe held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12731

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Dietary Fibers Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/13/2313528/0/en/Global-Dietary-fibers-market-to-Hit-21-67-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Soybean Meal Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soybean-meal-market-to-reach-94-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301733408.html

Electrolyte Mixes Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolyte-mix-market-to-reach-30-1-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301850810.html

Organic Snacks Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-snacks-market-to-reach-24-03-bn-globally-by-2025-at-13-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301467458.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.