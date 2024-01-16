Structural Health Monitoring Market Set to Surpass USD 6.98 Billion by 2030, Driven by Expansion and Safety Measures
Market attained a value of USD 2.37 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Market was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2022, and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030 The relevance of automated vital infrastructure repair and maintenance has grown.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing government initiatives towards SHM system standardization and public safety also boosts Structural Health Monitoring Market growth.
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Structural Health Monitoring Market was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐.𝟑𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟗𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒
𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒
• The relevance of automated vital infrastructure repair and maintenance has grown.
• Structure failures have cascading implications, like loss of life and money.
• Major infrastructure investments are being made.
• Government restrictions requiring the construction of long-lasting structures are strict.
• The advantages of structural health monitoring for ageing infrastructure
• Costs of structural health monitoring systems are less expensive.
𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒
• Costs of installation and monitoring are high.
• Due to reading problems, the results are inaccurate.
• In poorer nations, structural health monitoring systems are being adopted slowly.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1890
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Structural health monitoring (SHM) involves the collection and analysis of data through connected sensors during the service life of structures. It is a non-destructive method for identifying and quantifying deterioration to predict the necessity of repair and maintenance. The market's growth is driven by increased focus on SHM, obsolete infrastructure in Europe and North America, and advances in wireless sensor networks. However, challenges such as high implementation costs and data normalization hinder market growth.
SHM in civil structures is gaining global popularity in construction management, reducing inspection costs and research time. It provides real-time data for a better understanding of structure behavior under dynamic loads and seismic protection. Despite challenges related to static and dynamic stress monitoring of dams, SHM remains essential for ensuring safety. The technology is widely used in aerospace, civil, and mechanical engineering applications to guarantee the safety and reliability of structures.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The structural health monitoring system ensures the functionality and safety of structures, embedding sensors during construction for lifelong monitoring. It evaluates integrity post-natural calamities, reducing maintenance costs and time through real-time monitoring. Increasing real estate infrastructure globally, the emergence of smart cities, and the construction of complex infrastructure contribute to market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The hardware segment dominates (60% revenue share in 2022) due to the high cost of integral elements like sensors and data acquisition systems.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Wired SHM leads (62% revenue share in 2022) as it offers reliable connectivity for continuous monitoring of various structures worldwide.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The bridges & dams segment holds the highest revenue share (35% in 2022) due to the growing number of functionally obsolete structures, necessitating monitoring.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1890
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Hardware
• Software & Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Bridges & Dams
• Building & Stadiums
• Vessels & Platforms
• Airframes & Wind Turbines
• Large Machines & Equipment
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Wired
• Wireless
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America dominates with a 36% revenue share in 2022, driven by increased attention on civil infrastructure repair, aging infrastructure, and investments in airframes & wind turbines. The region relies on SHM systems for safety and security, with aging infrastructure prompting the adoption of monitoring methods.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and the urgent need for high-quality structures contribute to the demand for SHM systems. Countries like China and India are investing in bridges and buildings to support economic growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The Structural Health Monitoring Market is predicted to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2030.
• Growing focus on infrastructure, safety measures, and government initiatives are driving market expansion.
• Hardware, wired SHM, and bridges & dams application segments dominate the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, Geokon launched the GeoNet 8900 Series data acquisition system, a wireless, low-power system for secure internet-based data access.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎,Campbell Scientific, Inc. introduced the GRANITE line with remarkable applications in the structural health monitoring market.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎,Sherborne Sensors introduced the LSOC-D Servo series sensor, an inclinometer with an integrated display, designed for monitoring bridges.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Some of the major key players are as follows: 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱, 𝐒𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞, 𝐀𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐆𝐞𝐨 𝐤𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐢,Geo comp, Pure Technologies, Digitexx, Structural Monitoring Systems.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram